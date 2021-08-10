Penumbra Introduces REAL i-Series, Expanding REAL Immersive System to Support Broad Range of Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the introduction of the REAL Immersive System i-Series, offering engaging, immersive, gaze-based experiences and activities to care providers and mental health professionals. The REAL i-Series features a virtual reality-enabled headset with intuitive gaze navigation and exclusive experiences and activities, including REAL Connect, a first-to-market advanced capability, providing one-to-one real-time video and audio communication.

REAL Immersive System i-Series offers engaging, immersive, gaze-based experiences and activities to a broad range of care providers and mental health professionals. (Photo: Business Wire)

REAL i-Series is designed for a broad range of care providers and mental health professionals. Often these healthcare providers seek tools to aid cognition and mental well-being as they support people with depressed and anxious moods, pain and discomfort, loneliness and age-related challenges. These providers deliver care across a wide-range of settings, including hospitals, clinics and senior-living communities.

REAL i-Series features experiences and activities designed to address mental well-being and cognition, including animated, interactive experiences via the Serene Lake application and 360-degree video instructor-guided and self-guided travel and nature experiences. Together, these experiences feature over 10 hours of immersive content aimed at offering VR-enabled tools for cognitive activation, distraction therapy, reminiscence therapy, mindfulness practice and relaxation. The REAL i-Series also includes REAL Connect, a first-to-market advanced capability, providing one-to-one real-time video and audio communication. REAL Connect is designed to enhance the immersive experience through social connection by allowing users to share their VR-based activities with another individual through a web-based portal.

“At Penumbra, we have a long history of developing innovative products that address significant unmet needs, furthering our pursuit to help as many people as we can,” said Adam Elsesser, president, chairman and chief executive officer of Penumbra. “The REAL i-Series extends our current offering beyond physical rehabilitation. It is a purpose-built system that harnesses the tremendous potential of virtual reality for healthcare and offers people access to the latest technology, whether at the clinical setting or at home, to engage more fully in their care.”