checkAd

CarGurus Announces 2021 Best Used Car Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Program Identifies Best Used Vehicles Across Ten Body Style Categories; Mazda CX-5 Earns Editor’s Choice as 2021’s Best Overall Used Vehicle

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global, online automotive marketplace, today announced the winners of its fifth annual Best Used Car Awards. The 2021 awards identify the best recent-year used models across ten body-style categories based on the company's analysis of long-term projected value retention, driver satisfaction, user reviews, expert evaluation, and both model popularity and availability.

“CarGurus’ Best Used Car Awards have become an industry mainstay for the last five years, and the extra layer of guidance and trust they provide is even more important this year, as car shoppers consider purchasing a used vehicle due to the current new-vehicle inventory shortage,” said Matt Smith, Deputy Editor at CarGurus. “Each of this year’s winners and finalists earned their accolades through our data-driven analysis that looked into several factors such as availability, value retention and reviews from both industry experts and consumers. This especially holds true for the 2021 Editor’s Choice winner – the second-generation Mazda CX-5, a vehicle that earned strong scores across the board in our assessment.”

This year’s winners and finalists are listed in order for each body style category, and for those that would like to learn more about using their award in promotional and marketing material, please reach out to the CarGurus PR team at PR@CarGurus.com.

Editor’s Choice:
2017-2021 Mazda CX-5 
Small Crossover/SUV
1. 2017-2021 Mazda CX-5
2. 2017-2021 Kia Sportage
3. 2017-2021 Honda CR-V
Medium Crossover/SUV
1. 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2. 2016-2020 Kia Sorento
3. 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Large Crossover/SUV
1. 2011-2019 Ford Explorer
2. 2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
3. 2017-2021 GMC Acadia
Luxury Crossover/SUV
1. 2016-2021 Volvo XC90
2. 2016-2020 Lexus RX
3. 2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Sedan/Hatchback
1. 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantra
2. 2016-2020 Kia Optima
3. 2016-2021 Honda Civic
Luxury Sedan
1. 2014 – 2020 Lexus I
2. 2011-2018 Volvo S60
3. 2015-2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Midsize Pickup Truck
1. 2016-2021 Toyota Tacoma
2. 2015-2021 Chevrolet Colorado
3. 2017-2021 Honda Ridgeline
Full-Size Pickup Truck
1. 2015-2020 Ford F-150
2. 2011-2018 RAM 1500
3. 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Minivan

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarGurus Announces 2021 Best Used Car Awards Program Identifies Best Used Vehicles Across Ten Body Style Categories; Mazda CX-5 Earns Editor’s Choice as 2021’s Best Overall Used VehicleCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global, online …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board