Optimi Health Updates Launch of Online Functional Mushroom Sales

Dane Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer of Optimi Health notes, “As we near the upcoming launch of our online sales we are excited about transforming Optimi into a vertically integrated and actively revenue generating company. It’s important for both Optimi and our shareholders to utilize new-found revenues to spur value creation and help fund our ongoing initiatives. We remain committed to driving innovation, executing our upcoming clinical trials, and ultimately growing our footprint throughout North America and beyond. An aggressive product sales strategy has long been a part of our blueprint to achieve these goals.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, announced today that preparations for a fourth quarter launch of online sales featuring a full lineup of functional mushroom capsules plus a vegan protein + mushroom formulation are well underway with further information coming soon at www.optimilife.com .

“A big part of our commitment to excellence includes intensively utilizing the fruiting body of the mushroom.” Stevens continues, “Our decision to focus on this important ingredient means consumers who choose Optimi will be guaranteed products rich in the valuable beta glucans that underpin the benefits of the Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Reishi and Cordyceps strains that make up our unique Optimi formulas.”

Concurrently in Q4 of this year, Optimi plans to strategically launch a dedicated sales channel on a proven direct-to-consumer platform through a partnership with VitaSave (https://www.vitasave.ca). At launch, the business will focus on the Canadian market with the intention of entering the US market in 2022. Optimi will continue to develop additional product innovations to complement and expand upon the launch offerings.

Additionally, as part of a dedicated campaign to ensure go-to-market launch success, Optimi has begun working with Colony Digital, a subsidiary of online publishers Daily Hive, for the roll-out of upcoming marketing initiatives and consumer awareness strategies. To further support the launch, Optimi has retained the Vancouver office of Citizen Relations to drive enhanced awareness across the Canadian consumer market landscape.