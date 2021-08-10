checkAd

Victory Square Technologies Signs an LOI for a Follow-on Investment in One of the Top 10 Ranked Influencer Platforms - Creator.co

  • Creator.co is a fully automated platform that connects brands with creators to drive awareness, content and conversions on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok.
  • Over 90,000 Creators are currently collaborating with brands through Creator.co (with over 10,000 new Creators being added monthly)
  • Creator has deployed campaigns for hundreds of Brands including Walmart, Colgate, Minhas Distilleries, CrayolaBox, Zero Water, Freeyum, Vasanti, and more
  • Funds will be used to complete the development of an add-on feature which will allow creators to launch their own digital currency powered by the blockchain
  • Creator.co listed as one of the Top 10 Influencer Marketing Platforms for 2021 (according to Influencer Marketing Hub)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) signs an LOI for a follow-on investment of $1,000,000 in portfolio company, Creator.co. The funds will be used to grow the existing platform, and to complete the development of an add-on feature which will allow creators to launch their own digital currency powered by the blockchain.

Launched in 2018, Creator.co (previously called Shop and Shout) has grown to become one of the world’s top ranked Influencer platforms. Creator.co is a one stop shop to drive awareness, content and conversions for brands on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok. The Creator.co platform is fully automated that allows brands to discover ultra-tailored creators and launch a campaign with them in minutes. Over 90,000 Creators have collaborated with brands like Walmart, Colgate, Minhas Distilleries, CrayolaBox, Zero Water, Freeyum, Vasanti, and more.

Notable Creator.co Advisory Council members and shareholders include Manjit Minhas (Dragons’ Den), Dario Meli (Hootsuite), Andrew Reid (Rival Technologies), and Phoenix Ventures.

Vinod Varma, CEO of Creator.Co, commented, “We’re excited to partner closely with VST and add even more depth to our Creator ecosystem. The funds will be used to scale our current features while adding tokenomics to the ecosystem - giving creators even more ways to earn on Creator.co. With the Influencer marketing space growing by 30% annually, it’s on pace to be worth over $80 billion by 2028. I don’t believe it will be a standalone platform that ends up helping the most Creators and Brands, it needs to be an Ecosystem.”

