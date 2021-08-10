Lake City Bank to open branch in Elkhart High School, the bank’s 51st office

In addition to Lake City Bank team members, the branch will be staffed by high school students who are enrolled in the Business and International Relations School of Study, one of six schools of study around which the new school is organized. The full service office, located inside the new high school building, will be open for limited hours when school is in session, serving students, faculty and staff.

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank announced today that the bank will open its 51 st branch office in the new combined Elkhart High School, which is set to open in Fall 2021 at 2608 California Rd, Elkhart IN 46514.

“We’re opening this branch, our 51st, as we prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary as a company next spring,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s gratifying that we can continue to innovate as a community bank and work with the next generation of team members and customers.”

Lake City Bank has deep roots in the Elkhart community, entering the market in 1990. The bank operates a total of nine branches in Elkhart County, four of them in the city of Elkhart. The bank will also offer financial literacy classes and other learning opportunities in the new office.

“By having students as part of our branch team, and as our customers, we see this office as a way for us to gain real-life intelligence about what the next generation is looking for in financial services,” said Stephanie R. Leniski, Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Officer. “This new branch also provides us the opportunity to introduce banking as a career to students.”

Lake City Bank has a long standing relationship with Elkhart Community Schools, providing business accounts and treasury management products to the district. When the new combined high school was in development, administrators didn’t have to look far to find a partner for the business school of study.

“We are thrilled to have Lake City Bank partner with us in this effort,” said Steve Thalheimer, Ph.D., Superintendent of Schools. “Direct working experience in the branch fits with our focus on project based learning, as does learning by opening a bank account and using it to manage money, save and plan.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

