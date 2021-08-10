checkAd

Lake City Bank to open branch in Elkhart High School, the bank’s 51st office

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank announced today that the bank will open its 51st branch office in the new combined Elkhart High School, which is set to open in Fall 2021 at 2608 California Rd, Elkhart IN 46514.

In addition to Lake City Bank team members, the branch will be staffed by high school students who are enrolled in the Business and International Relations School of Study, one of six schools of study around which the new school is organized. The full service office, located inside the new high school building, will be open for limited hours when school is in session, serving students, faculty and staff.

“We’re opening this branch, our 51st, as we prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary as a company next spring,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s gratifying that we can continue to innovate as a community bank and work with the next generation of team members and customers.”

Lake City Bank has deep roots in the Elkhart community, entering the market in 1990. The bank operates a total of nine branches in Elkhart County, four of them in the city of Elkhart. The bank will also offer financial literacy classes and other learning opportunities in the new office.

“By having students as part of our branch team, and as our customers, we see this office as a way for us to gain real-life intelligence about what the next generation is looking for in financial services,” said Stephanie R. Leniski, Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Officer. “This new branch also provides us the opportunity to introduce banking as a career to students.”

Lake City Bank has a long standing relationship with Elkhart Community Schools, providing business accounts and treasury management products to the district. When the new combined high school was in development, administrators didn’t have to look far to find a partner for the business school of study.

“We are thrilled to have Lake City Bank partner with us in this effort,” said Steve Thalheimer, Ph.D., Superintendent of Schools. “Direct working experience in the branch fits with our focus on project based learning, as does learning by opening a bank account and using it to manage money, save and plan.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

Contact
Mary Horan
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
574 371-9280 office
574 377-9150 mobile
mary.horan@lakecitybank.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lake City Bank to open branch in Elkhart High School, the bank’s 51st office WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lake City Bank announced today that the bank will open its 51st branch office in the new combined Elkhart High School, which is set to open in Fall 2021 at 2608 California Rd, Elkhart IN 46514. In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board