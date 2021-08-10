checkAd

New Leaf Ventures Launches CBD-Focused Product Sales Online

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf” or the “Company”) a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) has brought added focus to CBD formulated brand innovation with the launch of https://damalife.com/ for national distribution.

Recent rebranding announcements of the flagship ‘Dama’ product line now include the launch of all-new products based on advanced plant science utilizing the same rigorous standards as the rest of our Dama products to provide a high grade, full spectrum hemp oil with all the beneficial properties, but without the psychoactive properties of THC. Years of experience goes into every product we make, so you can trust them to offer the highest quality and purity from regional growers and producers ensuring every Dama product is proudly made in the USA.

We invite interested consumers to visit https://damalife.com/ to review our lineup of gummies, tinctures, and capsules in varying doses and where legally available, to give us a try and place an online order today.

Robert (Dax) Colwell CEO and Co-Founder of New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. comments, “For a decade, all of us at New Leaf have been passionate about harnessing all of the beneficial properties that the cannabis sativa plant has to offer. Years ago, after a friend asked me if plants rich in CBD could help alleviate her chemotherapy symptoms, I made her a concentrate from the CBD rich AC/DC strain in a manner that was only known as a homemade remedy at the time. It was a form of raw cannabis oil that uses the full plant without filtering out all the wax resins and my friend found relief that helped ease her discomfort through her cancer journey.”

“Shortly after,” Colwell continues, “Dama was founded to provide quality, high grade concentrates to dispensaries, and as the testimonials flooded in, I formed Leaf of Hope which donated CBD oil as cannabinoid therapy under the care of physicians. Over the years, Dama has upheld the rich heritage of the plant and ongoing research through superior cultivation methodology and innovation in all our concentrate products. Today, Dama is known by our customers to produce consistently clean, potent, and pure products, and now we can offer the benefits of hemp-based, non-psychoactive, CBD-rich formulations to a significantly larger consumer base across most of the nation.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Leaf Ventures Launches CBD-Focused Product Sales Online VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf” or the “Company”) a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board