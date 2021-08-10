Clover Assistant Now Supports All FHIR-Enabled EHRs

Clover continues to invest in platform capabilities that advance adoption of FHIR, and now the Clover Assistant has the technical foundation to facilitate integrations with all FHIR-enabled EHRs (Electronic Health Records), such as athenahealth, Cerner and Epic, as well as any cloud platform with centralized FHIR storage, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Clover is continuing to develop highly intuitive integrations within each EHR and cloud service. Embracing these interoperability standards is a demonstration of Clover’s commitment to breaking down healthcare data silos with the goal of bringing personalized, data-driven recommendations to physicians at the point of care.

“We knew it was critical to embrace FHIR core standards as we continue to scale rapidly across the US, because the ease of integration will help bring the Clover Assistant to any provider––regardless of the EHR they use,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health. “We believe this has great implications for the overall efficiency of the healthcare system and will ultimately lead to better, more personalized care for patients.”

FHIR enables new capabilities within the Clover Assistant

FHIR increases the speed and specificity of recommendations within the Clover Assistant and enables entirely new functionality due to the expedited push and pull of clinical data from EHR systems. The first new feature made possible by FHIR allows primary care physicians using the Clover Assistant, and those who have integrated it into their existing EHR, to reduce patients’ medication burden through a process called deprescribing. Deprescribing is the clinically supervised process of dose reduction or discontinuation of medications that might be harmful or no longer beneficial to the patient. According to Georgetown University’s Health Policy Institute , those over the age of 65 are prescribed 20 prescription drugs per year on average, often by different clinicians.