checkAd

Stereotaxis Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Renewed global adoption of robotic systems continues to drive robust double digit revenue growth for Stereotaxis,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “Second quarter revenue of $9.1 million was up approximately 70% year-over-year, up 5% sequentially, and up 33% from the second quarter of 2019.”

“In the second quarter we received two orders for robotic systems, one as previously discussed to a US hospital and the other to a leading hospital in Beijing that will establish a new robotic electrophysiology program. We are advancing multiple additional capital opportunities and expect orders received in the coming quarters to support robust revenue growth in 2022.”

“Testing and regulatory activity for our proprietary robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter has progressed in the face of supply chain challenges impacting production at our partner Osypka. We now expect completion of required testing and submissions for European approval and a US pivotal trial early next year. In parallel, we are making robust progress on an additional set of innovations that will be showcased at the end of this year and should lead to several regulatory filings and product launches in 2022. We are confident in the positive impact these innovations will have on patients, physicians, providers, and on Stereotaxis’ financial and strategic foundation.”

“We are growing commercially and advancing our technology while enhancing our infrastructure and team. We are particularly excited by the recent addition of Dr. Myriam Curet to our Board. Her long-term leadership at Intuitive Surgical is highly relevant as we look to positively transform endovascular surgery with robotics in a similar fashion to how Intuitive transformed laparoscopic surgery.”

2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $9.1 million, an approximately 70% increase compared to $5.3 million in the prior year second quarter. System revenue of $2.7 million includes initial revenue recognition on the delivery of a Genesis RMN system in the United States and a Niobe system to China. Recurring revenue for the quarter was $6.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year second quarter.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 72% of revenue, with system gross margin of 48% and recurring revenue gross margin of 86%. Operating expenses in the quarter of $9.9 million include $2.8 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Excluding stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the current quarter were $7.2 million, compared to the prior year adjusted operating expenses of $5.3 million. The increase in adjusted operating expenses primarily reflects measured hiring across key functions in the company and R&D project spending.

Operating loss and net loss for the second quarter of 2021 were ($3.4) million and ($1.2) million respectively, compared to ($1.9) million for both in the previous year. Net loss in the current quarter reflects a favorable $2.2M adjustment for the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Loan. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net income for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($0.6) million and $1.6 million, compared to ($1.0) million for both in the previous year. Negative free cash flow for the second quarter was ($0.1) million, compared to ($1.2) million in the prior year second quarter.

Cash Balance and Liquidity
At June 30, 2021, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and compensating balances, of $44.2 million. This is consistent with the $44.2 million reported as of December 31, 2020.

Forward Looking Expectations
Stereotaxis expects to continue delivering year-over-year revenue growth in future quarters. It now expects robotic system revenue of approximately $11 million for 2021 based on orders received to date. Orders received in the remainder of 2021 and early 2022 are expected to result in approximately a doubling of system revenue in 2022 compared to 2021 and contribute to robust double digit revenue growth in 2022. Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings.

Conference Call and Webcast
Stereotaxis will host a conference call and webcast today, August 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, dial 1-800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or 1-856-344-9206 (International) and give the participant pass code 8321875. Participants are asked to call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Stereotaxis website at www.Stereotaxis.com.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Company Contacts:                                                        
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly R. Peery                                                        
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
investors@stereotaxis.com

STEREOTAXIS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
Revenue:              
Systems $ 2,686,180     $ 12,769     $ 5,288,692     $ 12,769  
Disposables, service and accessories   6,118,712       5,086,156       11,892,228       10,595,867  
Sublease   246,530       246,530       493,060       493,060  
Total revenue   9,051,422       5,345,455       17,673,980       11,101,696  
               
Cost of revenue:              
Systems   1,389,588       157,514       2,825,123       222,536  
Disposables, service and accessories   883,289       680,937       1,807,907       1,320,800  
Sublease   246,530       246,530       493,060       493,060  
Total cost of revenue   2,519,407       1,084,981       5,126,090       2,036,396  
               
Gross margin   6,532,015       4,260,474       12,547,890       9,065,300  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   2,717,078       1,976,942       5,084,119       4,086,112  
Sales and marketing   3,044,750       2,541,749       5,991,966       5,457,173  
General and administrative   4,160,909       1,663,456       6,390,648       3,496,181  
Total operating expenses   9,922,737       6,182,147       17,466,733       13,039,466  
Operating loss   (3,390,722 )     (1,921,673 )     (4,918,843 )     (3,974,166 )
               
Interest (expense) income, net   (2,567 )     567       (6,843 )     81,529  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   2,182,891       -       2,182,891       -  
Net loss $ (1,210,398 )   $ (1,921,106 )   $ (2,742,795 )   $ (3,892,637 )
Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock   (335,197 )     (342,126 )     (667,748 )     (685,849 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,545,595 )   $ (2,263,232 )   $ (3,410,543 )   $ (4,578,486 )
               
Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders:              
Basic $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.06 )
Diluted $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.06 )
               
Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:              
Basic   75,547,574       71,628,762       75,362,521       70,749,401  
Diluted   75,547,574       71,628,762       75,362,521       70,749,401  



STEREOTAXIS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
 
 
  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,054,296     $ 43,939,512  
Restricted cash - current   1,484,018       -  
   Compensating cash arrangement   251,232       250,620  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $154,727 and $123,614 at 2021 and 2020, respectively   4,651,804       3,515,136  
Inventories, net   4,146,691       3,295,457  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,646,806       1,716,014  
Total current assets   55,234,847       52,716,739  
Property and equipment, net   291,578       195,129  
Restricted cash   382,813       -  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,143,355       2,235,442  
Other assets   283,093       308,515  
Total assets $ 57,335,686     $ 55,455,825  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Short-term debt $ -     $ 1,185,058  
Accounts payable   1,124,178       1,608,636  
Accrued liabilities   2,857,479       3,209,235  
Deferred revenue   8,284,600       5,282,770  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   1,169,378       2,287,487  
Total current liabilities   13,435,635       13,573,186  
       
Long-term debt   -       973,252  
Long-term deferred revenue   1,648,792       548,915  
Other liabilities   206,596       131,231  
Total liabilities   15,291,023       15,226,584  
       
Series A - Convertible preferred stock:      
Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 22,407 and 22,513 shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020, respectively   5,578,181       5,605,323  
Stockholders' equity:      
Convertible preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,610,121 shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020   5,610       5,610  
Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 74,428,865 and 73,694,203 shares issued at 2021 and 2020, respectively   74,429       73,694  
Additional paid-in capital   527,294,470       522,709,846  
Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2021 and 2020   (205,999 )     (205,999 )
Accumulated deficit   (490,702,028 )     (487,959,233 )
Total stockholders' equity   36,466,482       34,623,918  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,335,686     $ 55,455,825  

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stereotaxis Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board