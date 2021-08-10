Stereotaxis Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

“Renewed global adoption of robotic systems continues to drive robust double digit revenue growth for Stereotaxis,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “Second quarter revenue of $9.1 million was up approximately 70% year-over-year, up 5% sequentially, and up 33% from the second quarter of 2019.”

“In the second quarter we received two orders for robotic systems, one as previously discussed to a US hospital and the other to a leading hospital in Beijing that will establish a new robotic electrophysiology program. We are advancing multiple additional capital opportunities and expect orders received in the coming quarters to support robust revenue growth in 2022.”

“Testing and regulatory activity for our proprietary robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter has progressed in the face of supply chain challenges impacting production at our partner Osypka. We now expect completion of required testing and submissions for European approval and a US pivotal trial early next year. In parallel, we are making robust progress on an additional set of innovations that will be showcased at the end of this year and should lead to several regulatory filings and product launches in 2022. We are confident in the positive impact these innovations will have on patients, physicians, providers, and on Stereotaxis’ financial and strategic foundation.”

“We are growing commercially and advancing our technology while enhancing our infrastructure and team. We are particularly excited by the recent addition of Dr. Myriam Curet to our Board. Her long-term leadership at Intuitive Surgical is highly relevant as we look to positively transform endovascular surgery with robotics in a similar fashion to how Intuitive transformed laparoscopic surgery.”

2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $9.1 million, an approximately 70% increase compared to $5.3 million in the prior year second quarter. System revenue of $2.7 million includes initial revenue recognition on the delivery of a Genesis RMN system in the United States and a Niobe system to China. Recurring revenue for the quarter was $6.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year second quarter.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 72% of revenue, with system gross margin of 48% and recurring revenue gross margin of 86%. Operating expenses in the quarter of $9.9 million include $2.8 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Excluding stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the current quarter were $7.2 million, compared to the prior year adjusted operating expenses of $5.3 million. The increase in adjusted operating expenses primarily reflects measured hiring across key functions in the company and R&D project spending.

Operating loss and net loss for the second quarter of 2021 were ($3.4) million and ($1.2) million respectively, compared to ($1.9) million for both in the previous year. Net loss in the current quarter reflects a favorable $2.2M adjustment for the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Loan. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net income for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($0.6) million and $1.6 million, compared to ($1.0) million for both in the previous year. Negative free cash flow for the second quarter was ($0.1) million, compared to ($1.2) million in the prior year second quarter.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At June 30, 2021, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and compensating balances, of $44.2 million. This is consistent with the $44.2 million reported as of December 31, 2020.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis expects to continue delivering year-over-year revenue growth in future quarters. It now expects robotic system revenue of approximately $11 million for 2021 based on orders received to date. Orders received in the remainder of 2021 and early 2022 are expected to result in approximately a doubling of system revenue in 2022 compared to 2021 and contribute to robust double digit revenue growth in 2022. Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Systems $ 2,686,180 $ 12,769 $ 5,288,692 $ 12,769 Disposables, service and accessories 6,118,712 5,086,156 11,892,228 10,595,867 Sublease 246,530 246,530 493,060 493,060 Total revenue 9,051,422 5,345,455 17,673,980 11,101,696 Cost of revenue: Systems 1,389,588 157,514 2,825,123 222,536 Disposables, service and accessories 883,289 680,937 1,807,907 1,320,800 Sublease 246,530 246,530 493,060 493,060 Total cost of revenue 2,519,407 1,084,981 5,126,090 2,036,396 Gross margin 6,532,015 4,260,474 12,547,890 9,065,300 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,717,078 1,976,942 5,084,119 4,086,112 Sales and marketing 3,044,750 2,541,749 5,991,966 5,457,173 General and administrative 4,160,909 1,663,456 6,390,648 3,496,181 Total operating expenses 9,922,737 6,182,147 17,466,733 13,039,466 Operating loss (3,390,722 ) (1,921,673 ) (4,918,843 ) (3,974,166 ) Interest (expense) income, net (2,567 ) 567 (6,843 ) 81,529 Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,182,891 - 2,182,891 - Net loss $ (1,210,398 ) $ (1,921,106 ) $ (2,742,795 ) $ (3,892,637 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (335,197 ) (342,126 ) (667,748 ) (685,849 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,545,595 ) $ (2,263,232 ) $ (3,410,543 ) $ (4,578,486 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 75,547,574 71,628,762 75,362,521 70,749,401 Diluted 75,547,574 71,628,762 75,362,521 70,749,401







STEREOTAXIS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,054,296 $ 43,939,512 Restricted cash - current 1,484,018 - Compensating cash arrangement 251,232 250,620 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $154,727 and $123,614 at 2021 and 2020, respectively 4,651,804 3,515,136 Inventories, net 4,146,691 3,295,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,646,806 1,716,014 Total current assets 55,234,847 52,716,739 Property and equipment, net 291,578 195,129 Restricted cash 382,813 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,143,355 2,235,442 Other assets 283,093 308,515 Total assets $ 57,335,686 $ 55,455,825 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ - $ 1,185,058 Accounts payable 1,124,178 1,608,636 Accrued liabilities 2,857,479 3,209,235 Deferred revenue 8,284,600 5,282,770 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,169,378 2,287,487 Total current liabilities 13,435,635 13,573,186 Long-term debt - 973,252 Long-term deferred revenue 1,648,792 548,915 Other liabilities 206,596 131,231 Total liabilities 15,291,023 15,226,584 Series A - Convertible preferred stock: Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 22,407 and 22,513 shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020, respectively 5,578,181 5,605,323 Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,610,121 shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020 5,610 5,610 Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 74,428,865 and 73,694,203 shares issued at 2021 and 2020, respectively 74,429 73,694 Additional paid-in capital 527,294,470 522,709,846 Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2021 and 2020 (205,999 ) (205,999 ) Accumulated deficit (490,702,028 ) (487,959,233 ) Total stockholders' equity 36,466,482 34,623,918 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,335,686 $ 55,455,825



