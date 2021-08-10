checkAd

KnowBe4 Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Donation to Maintain Honey Bee Hives

KnowBe4 celebrates another anniversary by helping to better the environment

Tampa Bay, FL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it will celebrate the organization’s 11th anniversary by donating to the Pinellas Beekeeper’s Association (PBA) to purchase and maintain 11 full honey bee hives throughout the season.

KnowBe4’s donation is ultimately adding between 220,000 and 385,000 bees to the planet. Honey bees — wild and domestic — perform about 80 percent of all pollination worldwide. A single bee colony can pollinate 300 million flowers each day. Grains are primarily pollinated by the wind, but fruits, nuts and vegetables are pollinated by bees. Seventy out of the top 100 human food crops — which supply about 90 percent of the world’s nutrition — are pollinated by bees.

“This last year has been perhaps the most exciting year in KnowBe4’s history, as we became a public company; but rest assured, we are just getting started,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “The honey bee project is a great way to celebrate our anniversary because we have to maintain and take care of our business to help it grow, just like the honey bee population. Donating to maintain honey bee hives is a meaningful way with real, positive effects for our planet to celebrate this exciting milestone.”

The purpose of the PBA is to support the Florida State Beekeepers Association (FSBA); develop and promote Florida best management practices and other practical beekeeping methods; educate members and the general public to promote the use of honey, beehive products, and beekeeping; act in the interest of beekeepers protecting and carrying on beekeeping affairs; act as a medium for, and an aid in, cooperative and mutual beekeeping methods; and encourage PBA members to act as mentors and be available to help others.

Bees are important because they pollinate approximately 130 agricultural crops including fruit, fiber, nut and vegetable crops. Bee pollination adds approximately 14 billion dollars annually to improved crop yield and quality. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, more than half of North America’s 4,000 native bee species are in decline, with one in four species at risk of extinction.

Last year, KnowBe4 planted 10,000 trees around the world in recognition of its 10th anniversary.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense. 

