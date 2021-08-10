checkAd

AMIH’s LifeGuru Online Life-Coaching Platform Ramping-up Coach Recruitment Phase to Enter $1 Billion Market;

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

www.LifeGuru.me Adds Robust Suite of New Service Features

Plano, TX, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) (“AMIH” or “Company”), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced that its LifeGuru online life-coaching platform subsidiary has added numerous, robust new service features along with important upgrades and enhancements to www.LifeGuru.me – triggering its ramp-up of coach recruitment initiatives.

The LifeGuru online platform enables consumers to connect directly with a variety of expert life, executive, health and wellness, leadership, and career coaches worldwide for affordable, expert tele-video coaching and mentorship services from their laptop or mobile device.

Back on May 21, AMIH CEO Jacob Cohen’s Letter to Shareholders stated, “Limited in scope and beta in nature at the moment, the robust LifeGuru platform has been designed to be a globally accessible company accommodating business in multiple languages and accepting multiple currencies.” Since that day, in a mere ten weeks, Jane Sorrell, LifeGuru’s CEO and the Company’s talented team of developers, designers and analysts, have worked diligently to produce a robust, fully functional life-coaching platform.

“I am delighted to report that, with our primary build-out and numerous site enhancements now complete, we can focus our resources and energy on signing up life coaches -- across all various coaching categories -- both throughout the US and internationally,” Mr. Cohen said, “Upon reaching our initial target number of coaches, we will execute on our strategic marketing programs to build our client base.

“Just in the US alone, life coaching is a $1 billion total addressable market (TAM),” he added. “We believe that our convenient lower-cost, higher-margin online business model and user-friendly platform holds great promise not only to capture market share but to disrupt the marketplace and increase our TAM.”

A partial list of additional features, enhancements and upgrades made to the LifeGuru.me site over the past several months includes:

  • Upgraded Coach Services Hub: Provides coaches a simple-to-navigate “all under one roof” environment including: direct client inquiries, promotion of services, calendar management with session booking and scheduling, new payout and reporting features implemented and integrated with merchant payment system, and proprietary private, and secure in-house video conferencing
  • New Blog Section: Enables coaches to showcase their expertise, and promote their practice with distinctive content for current and prospective clients
  • More Flexible Service Options: Offers three different coach subscription levels, including a “90-day free trial” option
  • Featured Coaches Carousel: Allows certain coaches to be featured on the Lifeguru.me home page
  • Auto Prompted Testimonials: At the conclusion of each session, prompts clients to leave genuine reviews which are displayed on each coach’s profile
  • Website Mobile Optimization: Overall site enhancements for easier and seamless tele-video and interaction with coaches across all mobile devices and platforms

Commenting on LifeGuru’s rapid progress building out its front-end and back-office functionality, Ms. Sorrell said, “We are delighted with all of the new services, features and technological enhancements that we’ve made to www.LifeGuru.me since we first launched the website just a few months ago. Today, with a fully functional website and the features we know coaches and clients alike want -- intuitively organized for easy navigation -- we are far better positioned as we ramp up our extensive, strategic digital marketing initiative to attract new coaches to LifeGuru.

