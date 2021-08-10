NSAV ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SOUTHEAST ASIA BUSINESS MAGNATE AND SILVERBEAR CAPITAL PARTNER, MR. DATO’ SRI DESMOND LIM, AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr. Lim’s appointment will take effect immediately and he will take charge of the NSAV Cryptocurrency Exchange www.nsavexchange.com project and the related regulatory, licensing and legal matters.

London, England, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Lim currently serves as Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV. Mr. Lim will serve as interim CEO until his successor is named, which is expected to be within the next two weeks. As previously announced, the new CEO will be a selected partner from the leading investment banking firm, Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk .

Mr. Lim is the Co-Founder of the world-renowned World Glove City Project in Malaysia https://worldglovescity.com and a partner at Silverbear Capital. Mr. Lim has extensive finance and fund management experience and is instrumental in turnkey and financial solutions for Silverbear’s private clients. He has access to numerous global fund managers across the board, in the US, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Under his portfolio projects, Mr. Lim is responsible for Corporate exercise, Pre-IPO, implementing investment strategy and managing portfolio trading activities to provide the best returns to investors and stakeholders.

Mr. Lim’s full Linkedin profile can be accessed at https://www.linkedin.com/in/dato-sri-desmond-lim-90663036/?originalSub ... .

NSAV also announced the resignation of its current CEO, James A. Tilton, effective immediately. Mr. Tilton, who does not possess a blockchain or cryptocurrency background, and NSAV’s Board of Directors, mutually agreed that this move was in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders. Management believes that blockchain and cryptocurrency experience and expertise are vital qualities in its next CEO, in order to ensure the continued growth of the Company.

The Company further announced that next week it will be onboarding a senior technical officer, with Fortune 500 company experience. This move will further bolster the Company’s technical team.

Mr. Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV stated, “We will continue to pay close attention to the U.S. Senate hearings, in regards to stricter rules for cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency exchanges and act accordingly, in order to ensure that NSAV is in full compliance.”