Trintech Positioned for Continued Growth with 70,000 Square-Foot Headquarter Relocation in Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Trintech, a Dallas-based leading global provider of integrated financial software solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a 70,000-square-foot lease at Granite Park Seven (5600 Granite Parkway) in Plano, Texas. Trintech's headquarter relocation will accommodate the need for larger, more functional office operations that will improve team member health, collaboration and provide a state-of-the-art software environment to better support the needs of its current and prospective employees and customers. Craig Wilson, Executive Vice President, and Randy Cooper, Vice Chairman of Office Tenant Representation, with Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, represented Trintech in the transaction.

"As an industry leader in the financial software industry who is consistently being recognized as one of the best places to work, we remain committed to providing our employees with the best resources and work environment to better serve our clients," said Omar Choucair, Chief Financial Officer at Trintech. "Trintech has seen tremendous growth over the past several years and sees an even greater growth trajectory over the next 5 plus years so this new world-class facility was essential in ensuring we can continue to support the needs of our expanding team as we rapidly scale our global business."

Located near Legacy at the intersection of Highway 121 and the Dallas North Tollway, Granite Park is located in one of the most active and dynamic submarkets in the United States. Granite Park offers innovative occupiers an elevated work environment with an abundance of walkable amenities. Notable recent developments within the Legacy submarket include Legacy West, Toyota NA headquarters and JPMorgan Chase Texas campus.

Stream's Wilson, said, "As one of the world's fastest growing technology companies, it was critical for us to find Trintech a home that provided flexibility and growth opportunities to better support their growing clientele. After an extensive evaluation of the market and other business factors, we were thrilled to secure their new headquarters at Granite Park."

Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life balance, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including:

  • Hybrid WFH Work Model (3 in, 2 WFH)
  • Open Time Off (OTO)
  • Comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs
  • 100% company-paid volunteer time
  • Tuition reimbursement program

If you're looking for a rapidly growing company that continues to invest in its employees, customers, and community, check out Trintech's open positions here.

