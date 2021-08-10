KSI Announces Exclusive Launch Party on Roblox, in partnership with BMG, Proper Loud and MBA Live

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, in partnership with global music company BMG, Proper Loud, and MBA Live, announced today that chart-topping hip-hop sensation and YouTuber KSI will host his first Launch Party on the Roblox platform. The interactive experience will showcase a performance from KSI and feature songs from his hit album, All Over The Place. KSI’s first performance starts on Friday, August 13th at 4:00 p.m. PDT with encore performances hourly over the weekend and will be followed by a first-of-its kind VIP after party experience for fans, including an exclusive virtual Q&A, on Saturday, August 14, all on the Roblox platform.

Olajide William 'JJ' Olatunji, known publicly as KSI, is one of YouTube's biggest stars, a chart topping music artist, and a professional boxer with a combined social media reach of over 40 million. His sophomore album All Over The Place rose to the number one spot on the Official UK Albums Chart after generating over 34,000 copies sold in its first week, outselling the rest of the top five combined. The 16 track album project released last month features collaborations with Anne-Marie, Future, 21 Savage, YUNGBLUD, and Polo G, among others.

“All Over the Place is a once-in-a-lifetime album that takes you on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come,” said KSI. “So we needed to host an equally memorable Launch Party bringing all aspects of my journey together, from boxing to music to the fans that support me through it all. I can’t wait to welcome my fans into this virtual experience and connect in a way we’ve never done before.”

The Launch Party takes place under the London Eye on a boxing ring themed dance floor. Before the Launch Party premieres, Roblox users will be able to hop into cars and race each other through the streets of London as well as purchase exclusive virtual merchandise, including three limited edition items. After the show, KSI will keep the virtual party going with VIP rooftop after party where he will hang out and live chat with fans

“We are delighted to be hosting the chart topping and multi-talented KSI’s first launch party on Roblox in partnership with BMG,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “I can’t wait to race around London and join the exclusive VIP after party that will connect KSI with fans from all corners of the globe, this is a great example of how Roblox Launch Parties bring together millions of fans in personal, engaging, interactive, and immersive ways.”