checkAd

LivLyme Foundation Founder Olivia Goodreau to Discuss Perils of Lyme Disease in Free Webinar Hosted by Industry-Leading Quidel Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Olivia Goodreau, who founded the LivLyme Foundation at 12 years old and has since become a widely respected advocate and national spokeswoman for Lyme disease prevention and treatment, will discuss her “journey with Lyme” and the importance of early testing as part of a webinar to be held Thursday, Aug. 19. The webinar is the latest in an ongoing series sponsored by Quidel, the California-based diagnostic health care manufacturer known for successfully developing rapid diagnostic health solutions.

Webinar Registration

The free online educational program will take place Aug. 19 at noon EDT. Registration is available now at https://education.quidel.com/registration/2580/1/r/LD-1. You may attend the webinar by accessing the same link on or after Aug. 19 at noon EDT.

Now 16 years old, Goodreau founded the LivLyme Foundation in 2017 to help raise money for individuals who cannot afford their Lyme medication or doctors’ visits and to fund research to find a cure for Lyme and tick-borne diseases. She has since awarded 54 grants to children and adults ages 2-21 along with four grants to top universities to fund tick-borne disease research. Goodreau is also the inventor of TickTracker, the free global app that has over 50,000 users in multiple languages worldwide. TickTracker was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the “top tech tool” that is solving global health problems, beating out Oracle and IBM, among others.

As part of the webinar, Goodreau will discuss her journey with Lyme, including when she became ill, the number of physicians she visited, how she was diagnosed and her passion for the importance of early testing. She will also discuss her work on the “public stage,” having presented TickTracker at the White House and having met with countless members of Congress, celebrities, scientists and governmental agencies to educate and spread awareness about tick-borne diseases.

Goodreau’s webinar presentation is particularly relevant today as Lyme disease is on the rise to record numbers throughout the country and has the potential to affect as many as 476,000 citizens before the year is out. For accurate and fast testing, more and more clinicians are turning to the Sofia 2 Lyme FIA by Quidel. This revolutionary test provides the patient and physician with indicative results within 15 minutes, as opposed to days, which has historically been the norm (and during which time organisms can spread and become systemic). It can be performed in the privacy of a doctor’s office, local clinic or even by a nurse at a children’s summer camp; and it is the only test that can get results from a simple finger prick of blood.

Among those expected to attend the free Aug. 19 webinar are physicians; allied health professionals; health researchers; and representatives of physician offices, laboratories, urgent care centers, patient advocacy associations and others interested in the subject.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names, Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LivLyme Foundation Founder Olivia Goodreau to Discuss Perils of Lyme Disease in Free Webinar Hosted by Industry-Leading Quidel Corporation Olivia Goodreau, who founded the LivLyme Foundation at 12 years old and has since become a widely respected advocate and national spokeswoman for Lyme disease prevention and treatment, will discuss her “journey with Lyme” and the importance of early …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Quidel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Quidel Announces Agreement With Beckman Coulter That Terminates Ongoing Litigation and Transitions BNP Business to Beckman Coulter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21LYNX: Quidel: Unser möglicher Geheimtipp der Woche – was für eine Rakete
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
19.07.21State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Quidel to Hold Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 5th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21New Website Created by Quidel Corporation Provides Consumers With Information and Easy-to-Understand Answers Regarding Lyme Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten