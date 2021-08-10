The Jordan Company, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Stonepeak Partners Exit Investment in Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge is the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure and locations in the United States. Since its inception in 2014, Vertical Bridge has completed more than 300 acquisitions and grown its portfolio to more than 308,000 sites, including over 8,000 owned and master-leased towers and the nation’s largest and tallest collection of broadcast tower sites.

The Jordan Company, the infrastructure business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Stonepeak Partners, founding shareholders in Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC, today announced the sale of their interests in the business following a successful seven-year investment. Financial details of the sale transaction were not disclosed.

“I could not be more proud of the talented team at Vertical Bridge that has driven our significant growth and scaled our platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge. “We are grateful for the strategic support and resources The Jordan Company, Goldman Sachs and Stonepeak have provided as we have grown the business and built innovative infrastructure solutions for customers. We look forward to the next chapter for Vertical Bridge in partnership with institutional investors who have embraced our private, permanent and at scale growth strategy for the business.”

“We’re proud to have been part of the company’s journey since inception, which has been characterized by best-in-class leadership, substantial platform expansion and industry leading growth,” said Eion Hu, Partner at The Jordan Company.

“We have really enjoyed partnering with the Vertical Bridge team on this journey and we wish them the best as they continue to drive growth and build value,” said Leonard Seevers, Managing Director within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“Our partnership with Alex and the Vertical Bridge team is the culmination of a long-held, shared conviction in the increasing criticality of wireless infrastructure and successful execution of our strategy in the sector,” said Brian McMullen, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak.

The transaction is subject to various regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ABOUT VERTICAL BRIDGE

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States. The Company owns, operates and master leases over 308,000 tower, rooftop, billboard, utility attachment, convenience store and other site locations in support of wireless network deployments. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014. The senior management team at Vertical Bridge has over 300 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. In 2020, Vertical Bridge added over 1,300 owned towers to its portfolio, including those from its acquisition of towers from Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS), its merger with Eco-Site and from another record year of newly-built towers. Vertical Bridge is certified CarbonNeutral and in 2020, became the first tower company in the world to reach net-zero emissions. For more information, please visit www.verticalbridge.com.