checkAd

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 15:15  |  31   |   |   

The expansion of the multiple sclerosis drugs market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations, Clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are key factors driving the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market" By Type (Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators), By Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Intravenous), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size was valued at USD 27.47 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 42.46 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=180077

Browse in-depth TOC on "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Overview

The expansion of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations. The government and non-governmental organizations support a variety of initiatives and programs to help persons with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life (MS).In 2020, The World Health Organization (WHO) released an Essential Medicines List (EML)  as currently no drugs on the EML that are indicated for multiple sclerosis (MS). The Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) prepared an application to include disease-modifying treatments for MS (DMTs), in collaboration with the Regional Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (TRIMS) and the World Federation of Neurology, for the 2019 EML.

MS affects about 2.5 million individuals worldwide, causing major morbidity and cost to healthcare systems. DMTs have been shown to change the course of MS, and their inclusion on the WHO EML would be a valuable weapon for advocacy efforts to promote access to therapy in many countries providing direction to healthcare institutions on how to deliver a portfolio of medicines that would allow the vast majority of MS patients to be adequately treated. The task force recommended glatiramer acetate, fingolimod, and ocrelizumab for WHO consideration after thorough discussion and analysis of the evidence.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR Verified Market Research The expansion of the multiple sclerosis drugs market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations, Clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are key factors driving the growth of the market. JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
iAM Capital Italia 1 Fund completed the purchase of a 22,357sqm real estate portfolio in Milan and ...
MPC Container Ships ASA completes acquisition of Songa Container AS
Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...