JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market " By Type (Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators), By Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Intravenous), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size was valued at USD 27.47 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 42.46 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028.

The expansion of the multiple sclerosis drugs market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations, Clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are key factors driving the growth of the market.

The expansion of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations. The government and non-governmental organizations support a variety of initiatives and programs to help persons with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life (MS).In 2020, The World Health Organization (WHO) released an Essential Medicines List (EML) as currently no drugs on the EML that are indicated for multiple sclerosis (MS). The Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) prepared an application to include disease-modifying treatments for MS (DMTs), in collaboration with the Regional Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (TRIMS) and the World Federation of Neurology, for the 2019 EML.

MS affects about 2.5 million individuals worldwide, causing major morbidity and cost to healthcare systems. DMTs have been shown to change the course of MS, and their inclusion on the WHO EML would be a valuable weapon for advocacy efforts to promote access to therapy in many countries providing direction to healthcare institutions on how to deliver a portfolio of medicines that would allow the vast majority of MS patients to be adequately treated. The task force recommended glatiramer acetate, fingolimod, and ocrelizumab for WHO consideration after thorough discussion and analysis of the evidence.