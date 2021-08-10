checkAd

Athersys Partner HEALIOS K.K. Completes Enrollment in the TREASURE Study of MultiStem Treatment for Ischemic Stroke

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that its partner, HEALIOS K.K. (“Healios”), has completed enrollment in its TREASURE study in Japan, evaluating MultiStem (invimestrocel) cell therapy treatment in patients who have suffered an ischemic stroke. The details are provided in Healios’ press release: https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/4593/tdnet/2013098/00.pdf

The TREASURE study is a placebo-controlled, double-blind, phase 2/3 trial designed to confirm the efficacy and safety of MultiStem (HLCM051) in treating patients with ischemic stroke. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either a single intravenous infusion of HLCM051 or placebo within 18–36 hours of the onset of stroke. The primary efficacy outcome is the proportion of subjects achieving an Excellent Outcome at day 90.

"We are very excited that Healios has reached this important milestone of completing enrollment in the TREASURE trial," commented Mr. William (B.J.) Lehmann, Jr., President, and Interim CEO of Athersys. "We believe that MultiStem has the potential to improve standard of care for patients that have suffered a stroke while also extending the treatment window, providing a potential treatment option for many more patients. We look forward to the topline results which Healios is targeting for release later this year.”

Athersys is currently conducting its MASTERS-2 study, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to enroll 300 patients in North America, Europe and other regions who have suffered moderate to moderate-severe ischemic stroke. The MASTERS-2 study is being run under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the design and planned analysis. In addition, the program has received multiple regulatory designations meant to expedite approval, including Fast Track designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) from the FDA. The European Medicines Device Agency (EMA), granted the program a Final Scientific Advice positive opinion establishing alignment between European and the United States regulators about the potential for approval based on the success of the MASTERS-2 study, which further expedites development.

