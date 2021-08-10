checkAd

iGo Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

iGo, Inc. (OTC PINK: IGOI) (the "Company") today announced operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Overview

Second quarter of 2021 compared with second quarter of 2020

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.1 million, as compared to revenue of $15.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.14 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with six months ended June 30, 2020

  • Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $34.1 million, as compared to revenue of $30.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.23 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Net Operating Losses

At December 31, 2020, the Company had carryforwards of federal net operating losses ("NOLs") of approximately $113.2 million available to reduce future federal taxes. The Company has a valuation allowance to reserve its deferred tax asset associated with the NOLs. The Company’s Federal NOLs may be subject to an Internal Revenue Code Section 382 limitation, and as a result, may not be available to reduce taxable income.

About the Company

The Company was previously a provider of mobile accessories and is evaluating alternative strategies for uses of its capital and the iGo brand. The Company's Kasco subsidiary (www.kasco.com) provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting, and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products, and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing, sales, and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Due to the continued uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

(Financial Tables Follow)

iGo, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except common shares)

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,745

$

2,427

Accounts receivable - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $422 and $464 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

7,643

 

7,208

Inventories

 

6,418

 

6,342

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,349

 

1,366

Total current assets

 

19,155

 

17,343

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

12,447

 

12,085

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

520

 

758

Intangible assets, net

 

836

 

913

Deferred tax assets

 

1,327

 

1,343

Total Assets

$

34,285

$

32,442

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,394

$

4,806

Income taxes payable

 

 

608

Accrued expenses

 

5,428

 

3,371

Payable to related parties

 

 

392

Operating lease liabilities

 

413

 

467

Total current liabilities

 

9,235

 

9,644

Long-term debt

 

3,550

 

3,000

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

382

Deferred tax liabilities

 

190

 

199

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

101

 

280

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,558

 

1,343

Total Liabilities

 

14,634

 

14,848

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,877,278 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

79

 

79

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(312)

 

(537)

Capital deficit

 

(20,608)

 

(20,608)

Retained earnings

 

40,492

 

38,660

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

19,651

 

17,594

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

34,285

$

32,442

iGo, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except common shares and per common share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

18,094

$

15,366

$

34,121

$

30,562

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

12,100

7,863

22,646

15,772

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,487

6,203

9,089

12,797

Restructuring charges

(1)

(28)

Interest expense

23

71

39

147

Gains from asset dispositions

(25)

(32)

(55)

(62)

Other expense (income), net

13

(72)

36

(109)

Total costs and expenses

16,598

14,033

31,754

28,517

Income before income taxes

1,496

1,333

2,367

2,045

Income tax provision

390

505

535

789

Net income

$

1,106

$

828

$

1,832

$

1,256

Net income per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.14

$

0.11

$

0.23

$

0.16

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

7,877,278

7,877,278

7,877,278

7,877,278

 




