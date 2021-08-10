The Temptations Shoots to #1 Title on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Network
First Title from Sonar Library Acquisition on Crackle Becomes #1 Program on Network in 2 Weeks
COS COB, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD)
networks, today announced that The Temptations miniseries, part of the recent Sonar library acquisition, is the #1 show on Crackle in its first 2 weeks on the network.
The Temptations is a two-part miniseries of the true story behind the legendary Motown musical sensation. The miniseries launched on Crackle in late July 2021 in honor of the 60th anniversary of the first Temptations single in 1961. The miniseries is among the more than 1,000 titles acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as part of the Sonar Entertainment asset acquisition announced in the Spring of 2021.
“This series is perfect example of the success we expect to see from the movies and television series we acquired as part of the Sonar library,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The extensive film and television library received many awards and much acclaim, and we expect titles like The Temptations to continue to perform while increasing viewership on Crackle.”
The Temptations can be watched for free on Crackle. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.
ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.
0 Kommentare