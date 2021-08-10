The Temptations Shoots to #1 Title on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Network

First Title from Sonar Library Acquisition on Crackle Becomes #1 Program on Network in 2 Weeks

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that The Temptations miniseries, part of the recent Sonar library acquisition, is the #1 show on Crackle in its first 2 weeks on the network.



The Temptations is a two-part miniseries of the true story behind the legendary Motown musical sensation. The miniseries launched on Crackle in late July 2021 in honor of the 60th anniversary of the first Temptations single in 1961. The miniseries is among the more than 1,000 titles acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as part of the Sonar Entertainment asset acquisition announced in the Spring of 2021.