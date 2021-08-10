Cosmos Holdings to Open Flagship Store on Alibaba’s Tmall Global, World’s Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace with 500M Monthly Active Users

Company Partners with Leading China E-Commerce Solutions Provider REMAI to Launch Sky Premium Life Products on Tmall Global

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM ), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and OTC medications, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement for its full line of proprietary nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life, with Hangzhou, China-based REMAI e-Commerce Co., Ltd. (“REMAI”).



REMAI is an e-commerce solution provider specializing in online marketing and brand development for global brands aiming to access the Chinese market. Under the terms of the three-year distribution agreement, REMAI is responsible for marketing, customer service, logistics and distribution services. Both parties will share in the profits which are anticipated to ramp up in 2022 following an initial period of brand building and test marketing that has already been initialized. REMAI plans to set up and launch Sky Premium Life’s online flagship store carrying Cosmos’ nutraceutical products on Tmall Global, anticipated to launch in Q4 2021.