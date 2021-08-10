checkAd

Cosmos Holdings to Open Flagship Store on Alibaba’s Tmall Global, World’s Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace with 500M Monthly Active Users

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:15  |  36   |   |   

Company Partners with Leading China E-Commerce Solutions Provider REMAI to Launch Sky Premium Life Products on Tmall Global

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and OTC medications, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement for its full line of proprietary nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life, with Hangzhou, China-based REMAI e-Commerce Co., Ltd. (“REMAI”).

REMAI is an e-commerce solution provider specializing in online marketing and brand development for global brands aiming to access the Chinese market. Under the terms of the three-year distribution agreement, REMAI is responsible for marketing, customer service, logistics and distribution services. Both parties will share in the profits which are anticipated to ramp up in 2022 following an initial period of brand building and test marketing that has already been initialized. REMAI plans to set up and launch Sky Premium Life’s online flagship store carrying Cosmos’ nutraceutical products on Tmall Global, anticipated to launch in Q4 2021.

As the predominant online platform for cross-border e-commerce in mainland China consumers with 500 million MAU (monthly active users), Alibaba’s Tmall Global (AKA Taobao Mall) serves as the premier platform to connect foreign brands to affluent Chinese. Analysts project that by 2030, China will be the world’s largest market for nutraceutical products and supplements. Approximately 65% of Chinese customers use Tmall’s app on their smartphone.

“We are definitely working to increase our selection and to be able to offer different, interesting and unique brands around the globe to Chinese consumers at home,” Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global for the Americas, said earlier this year

REMAI: A China E-Commerce Distribution and Branding Leader
REMAI helps its clients establish operations on China‘s most popular online marketplaces, such as Tmall, Tmall Global, global.jd.com, Jumei.com, www.vip.com, Amazon and WeChat through an omni-channel marketing strategy. REMAI was ranked among the top performing e-commerce companies in China in 2021. In 2020, REMAI was officially certified by Alibaba Group as a 4 of 4-stars outstanding service provider.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cosmos Holdings to Open Flagship Store on Alibaba’s Tmall Global, World’s Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace with 500M Monthly Active Users Company Partners with Leading China E-Commerce Solutions Provider REMAI to Launch Sky Premium Life Products on Tmall GlobalCHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board