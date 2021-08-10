Cosmos Holdings to Open Flagship Store on Alibaba’s Tmall Global, World’s Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace with 500M Monthly Active Users
Company Partners with Leading China E-Commerce Solutions Provider REMAI to Launch Sky Premium Life Products on Tmall Global
CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and OTC medications, today
announced that it has signed a distribution agreement for its full line of proprietary nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life, with Hangzhou, China-based REMAI e-Commerce Co., Ltd. (“REMAI”).
REMAI is an e-commerce solution provider specializing in online marketing and brand development for global brands aiming to access the Chinese market. Under the terms of the three-year distribution agreement, REMAI is responsible for marketing, customer service, logistics and distribution services. Both parties will share in the profits which are anticipated to ramp up in 2022 following an initial period of brand building and test marketing that has already been initialized. REMAI plans to set up and launch Sky Premium Life’s online flagship store carrying Cosmos’ nutraceutical products on Tmall Global, anticipated to launch in Q4 2021.
As the predominant online platform for cross-border e-commerce in mainland China consumers with 500 million MAU (monthly active users), Alibaba’s Tmall Global (AKA Taobao Mall) serves as the premier platform to connect foreign brands to affluent Chinese. Analysts project that by 2030, China will be the world’s largest market for nutraceutical products and supplements. Approximately 65% of Chinese customers use Tmall’s app on their smartphone.
“We are definitely working to increase our selection and to be able to offer different, interesting and unique brands around the globe to Chinese consumers at home,” Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global for the Americas, said earlier this year.
REMAI: A China E-Commerce Distribution and Branding Leader
REMAI helps its clients establish operations on China‘s most popular online marketplaces, such as Tmall, Tmall Global, global.jd.com, Jumei.com, www.vip.com, Amazon and WeChat through an omni-channel marketing strategy. REMAI was ranked among the top performing e-commerce companies in China in 2021. In 2020, REMAI was officially certified by Alibaba Group as a 4 of 4-stars outstanding service provider.
