checkAd

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Non-provisional Patent Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:15  |  27   |   |   

Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the filing of ten (10) non-provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a range of new technologies which will expand their fall detection base offering in senior living healthcare.

The overall unifying commonality of the innovations specified in these patent applications is to facilitate and implement innovations in superior healthcare monitoring, delivery and treatment for senior living facilities powered by a common core Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) system implemented by an integrated wireless and onsite Internet of Things (“IoT”) platform.

The innovations encapsulated by these patents are as follows:

  • A disruptive fully ambient fall detector implemented via proprietary AI algorithms which continuously monitors a resident for falls without any requirements by the resident to wear any sensors or to remember to perform any tasks.
  • An innovative AI human-interaction monitoring system which converts activities and interactions between healthcare workers and patients into structured data records which can provide for increased accuracy in the logging of interactions between staff and residents when administering medication or performing common caregiving procedures.
  • A novel interactive AI system which implements resident monitoring and interactivity processes which assess the emotional state of the resident’s cognitive, physiological, and emotional health, generates recommended therapeutic interventions and in turn engages the resident to remediate the measured degeneration.
  • A groundbreaking AI based IoT system which monitors residential and commercial living spaces for the purposes of providing a real-time video and data-uplink during emergencies, providing the location and vitals of survivors and in the case of a fire or other emergency, providing emergency responders with situational data while traveling to the location in order to enhance rescue operations.
  • An ingenious AI system which can identify dangerous, prohibited, violent or illegal behavior and generate alerts in order to remediate the monitored behavior.
  • An original AI and IoT enabled toilet seat design for monitoring one’s health, automatically collecting urine and fecal samples, performing automated follow-up analysis onsite or by transmitting data for analysis and receiving of results and recommendations and therapy to provide remediation, with the option of administering medication while seated.
  • A unique telemedicine solution implementing a multimedia communications platform with integrated medical sensors that monitor the patient’s physiological characteristics.
  • An enterprise scale software platform for offering health, safety, and related concierge services in a residence so that a senior resident and family may be able to realistically implement an aging-in-place scenario for the senior, reduce financial outlay and improve quality of life, quality of care, and improved medical outcomes.
  • A novel AI system which can monitor residents for both human perceptible and human imperceptible signs of stroke and generate related alerts, assessments, and provide predictive capabilities to remediate a possible impending stroke.
  • A neoteric mobile and desk top based software application for the use by a person who wishes to request an on-location visit from a medical services provider, providing them with the ability to view the locations and estimated arrival times of nearby medical providers and to initiate a request for onsite services.

"Over the past year we have invested significant time in R&D and are planning the rollout of a comprehensive health and safety platform that is unlike any other we are aware of." stated Scott Boruff, HITC’s CEO. Mr. Boruff continued, "With this announcement of the filing of the patent applications, investors are provided with a behind the scenes peek at the breadth of our future strategy and insight into our current and past R&D efforts.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Non-provisional Patent Applications Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the filing of ten (10) non-provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board