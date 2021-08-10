Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Non-provisional Patent Applications

Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the filing of ten (10) non-provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a range of new technologies which will expand their fall detection base offering in senior living healthcare.



The overall unifying commonality of the innovations specified in these patent applications is to facilitate and implement innovations in superior healthcare monitoring, delivery and treatment for senior living facilities powered by a common core Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) system implemented by an integrated wireless and onsite Internet of Things (“IoT”) platform.