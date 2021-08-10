checkAd

HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at https://www.hnicorp.com.

