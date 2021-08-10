Solar Alliance launches US large-scale utility solar project platform

Solar Alliance’s regional design, engineering, and construction expertise combined with Abundant’s financial expertise and large project development experience create a partnership that is well positioned to provide cost-competitive, turnkey solar solutions to utilities. The projects will range in size from 1 megawatt (“MW”) to 10 MW and larger and will typically involve competitive bids to local and regional utilities.

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (the “Agreement”), dated August 9, 2021, with Abundant Solar Power (“Abundant”) to jointly pursue large-scale utility solar projects in the U.S. Southeast.

“There are significant utility-scale solar opportunities in the U.S. Southeast and this partnership will provide a strong, proven platform to put forward competitive bids,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “Solar Alliance and Abundant are currently assessing several utility-scale opportunities and this partnership will allow us to provide cost-competitive, turnkey solar systems. We’re thrilled to partner with Abundant and work with them to deliver long-term, recurring revenue streams by targeting power purchase agreements with large utility companies. This platform clearly elevates us into a very competitive position in one of the fastest growing solar markets in the United States today,” concluded Clark.

Under the Agreement, Abundant and Solar Alliance will jointly pursue solar opportunities where Solar Alliance is responsible for utility communication and relationship management, design and engineering, materials procurement, and construction. Abundant will be responsible for identifying and securing sources of tax equity and non-recourse project debt, project design oversight based on their proven track record of building large solar projects and bid pricing intelligence.

Abundant has approximately 30 MW of solar projects under management, have been awarded approximately 140 MW of solar contracts and have a near-term development pipeline exceeding 100 MW.

“Solar Alliance has a strong presence in the U.S. Southeast, and we are pleased to bring our large-scale project development and finance experience to this partnership,” said Abundant CEO Richard Lu. “Our two companies have developed a strong relationship and this agreement allows us to provide a strong turnkey solar solution to utilities that are making the switch to renewable energy.”