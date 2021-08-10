checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director / PDMR Disclosure

Options Granted to Non-Executive Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, August 10, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces that on August 9, 2021, the following option awards over ordinary shares of £0.06 in the Company (“Shares”) were granted under the Amryt Pharma Plc Equity Incentive Plan to the following Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Director / PDMR Position No. of ordinary shares under award
Raymond T. Stafford Chairman 110,000
Rajkumar Kannan Non-Executive Director 220,000
George P. Hampton, Jr. Non-Executive Director 110,000
Roni Mamluk, Ph.D. Non-Executive Director 220,000
Dr Alain H. Munoz Non-Executive Director 110,000
Donald K. Stern Non-Executive Director 110,000
Stephen T. Willis Non-Executive Director 110,000
Dr Patrick V.J.J. Vink Non-Executive Director 110,000

The awards have an exercise price of $2.04 per Ordinary Share ($10.19 per ADS equivalent).

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises three orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta); octreotide (Mycapssa); and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.

