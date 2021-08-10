Director/PDMR Shareholding

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, August 10, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces that on August 9, 2021, the following option awards over ordinary shares of £0.06 in the Company (“Shares”) were granted under the Amryt Pharma Plc Equity Incentive Plan to the following Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Director / PDMR Position No. of ordinary shares under award Raymond T. Stafford Chairman 110,000 Rajkumar Kannan Non-Executive Director 220,000 George P. Hampton, Jr. Non-Executive Director 110,000 Roni Mamluk, Ph.D. Non-Executive Director 220,000 Dr Alain H. Munoz Non-Executive Director 110,000 Donald K. Stern Non-Executive Director 110,000 Stephen T. Willis Non-Executive Director 110,000 Dr Patrick V.J.J. Vink Non-Executive Director 110,000

The awards have an exercise price of $2.04 per Ordinary Share ($10.19 per ADS equivalent).

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises three orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta); octreotide (Mycapssa); and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.