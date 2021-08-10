FingerMotion Plans a Corporate Update in August

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a corporate update call planned for August 25, 2021 …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a corporate update call planned for August 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The update will be given by the CEO, Martin Shen and cover subjects such as the latest quarterly financial results, the Company's application to have its shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which there is no assurance that the Company's shares will be approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the plans for an upcoming annual meeting of stockholders in the near future. At the end of the call, there will be a question and answer period from questions submitted via email, which details will be provided closer to the date of the call. About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.