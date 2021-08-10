checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Oklahoma Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), a full-time, online public-school serving 6-12 students throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISOK students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 10.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ISOK have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Let’s go. Let’s get back on track. Let’s move forward,” said Jennifer Wilkinson, head of school for ISOK. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But let’s get back to a consistent education that helps all Oklahoma students succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ISOK’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISOK is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit ISOK, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Oklahoma Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), a full-time, online public-school serving 6-12 students throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrLouisiana Virtual Charter Academy Ready to Help All Louisiana Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrAmid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Nevada Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Trust the Leader in Online School, Alabama Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Ready to Help All Oklahoma Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Florida Cyber Charter Academy Ready to Help All Florida Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana Are Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Palo Alto Unified School District Launching Innovative District-Wide Online Learning Option for the 2021-2022 School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten