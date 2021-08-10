checkAd

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, today announced CEO & President, Savneet Singh, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Singh will also host a series of virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

A live audio webcast of the fireside cat will be accessible to the public on the Company's website at https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

