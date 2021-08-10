PAR Technology Corporation to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, today announced CEO & President, Savneet Singh, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Singh will also host a series of virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

A live audio webcast of the fireside cat will be accessible to the public on the Company's website at https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.