NICE CXone Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service For 7th Consecutive Year

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Gartner has recognized NICE CXone as a Leader in the just-released 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) report. CXone placed the highest overall for its Completeness of Vision in the Leaders quadrant. This is the seventh consecutive year that NICE CXone has been named a Leader in the CCaaS Magic Quadrant and makes NICE the only CX vendor to be named a Leader by Gartner in both the 2021 Magic Quadrant reports for CCaaS and Workforce Engagement Management.

This 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS evaluates CCaaS providers that can serve customers around the globe. It provides the following quadrant description for Leaders: “Leaders are best described as suppliers with strong support for the four pillars of great customer service, and with an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales and support organizations. Leaders are more likely to serve customers through channel partners and have strong brand recognition, which has resulted in a large installed base or above-average market growth as a result of customer demand. Leaders also benefit from being able to support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces.”

NICE CXone takes a holistic approach to improving both agent and customer experiences, providing organizations of all sizes the reliability, flexibility and scalability necessary in today’s increasingly digital landscape with the most comprehensive digital-first omnichannel offering in the CCaaS market. CXone supports more than 620,000 agents in the cloud in more than 100 countries.

“We are pleased to again be recognized as a Leader by Gartner,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “As a new era of digital customer experiences takes hold, brands are doubling down on digital, and we’re poised to enable enterprises worldwide to provide the ideal standard of customer experience interactions. With the most comprehensive, integrated suite designed for proactive, digitally fluent, AI-powered experiences, we are helping businesses shift to digital and create new opportunities for better relationships with customers. To us, this recognition from Gartner underpins NICE’s commitment to helping organizations digitally transform so they can build new experiences that meet their customers’ demands.”