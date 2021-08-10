RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Further to the news release dated the 1st of June 2021, the Company has successfully integrated Bizum E-Wallet RevoluPAY on iOS and Android from midnight 9th August 2021. RevoluPAY users may now download the updated app featuring Bizum Integration. Bizum is a joint technology partnership between 24 banks to allow seamless transfer of funds to and from the Bizum ecosystem, of which RevoluPAY as institution 6900 is now affiliated. Bizum currently has approximately 15.5 million users across Europe, all of which can now load funds to RevoluPAY directly, having received advice of RevoluPAY integration via their native app.

Top Tier Card Issuer Negotiations

The Company is pleased to announce that negotiations with one of the world's top four payment card issuers are approaching fruition. The Company expects to finalize the agreement imminently. The proposed agreement allows RevoluPAY to become the primary card issuer of multicurrency payment cards both for RevoluPAY users and third-party white-label derived partnerships. Desirable within the revised agreement is the ability of users to load RevoluPAY funds onto their credit or debit cards issued by any bank or those of third parties anywhere in the world. In addition, the revised agreement includes an eventual direct liaison between the proposed primary issuer license and our DCE partners, in which RevoluPAY would be the principally licensed party for card issuance. RevoluPAY would also be permitted to issue and manage all financial matters for branded cards issued to third parties. These negotiations remain subject to a binding non-disclosure agreement ("NDA"). The Company hopes to finally inform shareholders of the positively revised agreement and card issuer partner very soon.

RevoluSEND White Label Partner

Further to the news release dated the 15th of June 2021 the Company has successfully submitted the completed white-label platform, which the partner has approved. The partner plans to launch the platform under their own brand before the end of August. Shareholders will be informed of the brand and launch via republication of the official partner news release on the day it occurs. The white-label platform offers remittance deliveries into Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay. These markets are those specified by the partner, having defined countries in which they maintain significant user leverage. As with all such licensing, the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license and superior KYC and AML protections sustain all financial cashflows.