checkAd

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update.

  • Bizum EU Wallet Load Launched
  • Top Tier Card Issuer Negotiations
  • RevoluSEND White Label Partner
  • DCE White Labels

Bizum EU Wallet Load

Further to the news release dated the 1st of June 2021, the Company has successfully integrated Bizum E-Wallet RevoluPAY on iOS and Android from midnight 9th August 2021. RevoluPAY users may now download the updated app featuring Bizum Integration. Bizum is a joint technology partnership between 24 banks to allow seamless transfer of funds to and from the Bizum ecosystem, of which RevoluPAY as institution 6900 is now affiliated. Bizum currently has approximately 15.5 million users across Europe, all of which can now load funds to RevoluPAY directly, having received advice of RevoluPAY integration via their native app.

Top Tier Card Issuer Negotiations

The Company is pleased to announce that negotiations with one of the world's top four payment card issuers are approaching fruition. The Company expects to finalize the agreement imminently. The proposed agreement allows RevoluPAY to become the primary card issuer of multicurrency payment cards both for RevoluPAY users and third-party white-label derived partnerships. Desirable within the revised agreement is the ability of users to load RevoluPAY funds onto their credit or debit cards issued by any bank or those of third parties anywhere in the world. In addition, the revised agreement includes an eventual direct liaison between the proposed primary issuer license and our DCE partners, in which RevoluPAY would be the principally licensed party for card issuance. RevoluPAY would also be permitted to issue and manage all financial matters for branded cards issued to third parties. These negotiations remain subject to a binding non-disclosure agreement ("NDA"). The Company hopes to finally inform shareholders of the positively revised agreement and card issuer partner very soon.

RevoluSEND White Label Partner

Further to the news release dated the 15th of June 2021 the Company has successfully submitted the completed white-label platform, which the partner has approved. The partner plans to launch the platform under their own brand before the end of August. Shareholders will be informed of the brand and launch via republication of the official partner news release on the day it occurs. The white-label platform offers remittance deliveries into Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay. These markets are those specified by the partner, having defined countries in which they maintain significant user leverage. As with all such licensing, the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license and superior KYC and AML protections sustain all financial cashflows.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Provides Corporate Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update. Bizum EU Wallet Load LaunchedTop Tier Card Issuer NegotiationsRevoluSEND …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board