checkAd

Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded U.S. and International Patents for the Treatment Of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders Using AD04

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 15:30  |  41   |   |   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today provided an update on recently issued patents for the use of Adial’s lead asset, AD04, for the treatment of both Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). AD04 is currently being evaluated in the Company’s ONWARD trial, a Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with AUD, which is being conducted in seven countries.

Recently issued patents:

  • U.S. Patent Number 16,807,379 covering the use of AD04 as a treatment for OUD in patients with a specific genetic biomarker in the serotonin transporter gene.
  • Canadian Patent Number 2716498 covering the use of AD04 for both OUD and AUD in patients with specific genetic biomarkers in the serotonin transporter gene.
  • Israeli Patent Number 262874 covering the use of AD04 as a treatment for OUD in patients with specific genetic biomarkers in the serotonin transporter gene.
  • Brazilian Patent Number PI09084258 covering the use of AD04 as a treatment for OUD in patients with specific genetic biomarkers in the serotonin transporter gene.

The Company believes AD04 may hold significant potential for the treatment of OUD since the physiology and neurotransmitters involved in opioid addiction are similar to alcohol and could be expected to be modulated by a serotonin-3 receptor antagonist.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. had an opioid use disorder in 2018 and nearly 70% of drug overdose deaths were attributed to opioids

Commenting on the patents, William Stilley, Adial’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are encouraged by our recent patent activity, not only for obtaining patents for AD04 to treat AUD and OUD patients, but also for having recently obtained a Notice of Allowance on a patent for the use of our genetic diagnostic panel in combination with AD04 for both AUD and OUD, which represents another potentially significant business opportunity for the Company. As we have done with the rest of our patent estate, we continue our policy of pursuing patents internationally in any jurisdictions where we believe a robust and potentially profitable market exists, as demonstrated by not just the U.S. patent issuance, but recent issuances in Brazil, Canada and Israel. The use of AD04 for AUD is already covered by patents issued in over 45 jurisdictions.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded U.S. and International Patents for the Treatment Of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders Using AD04 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board