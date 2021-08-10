checkAd

Applied UV Continues Successful Installation of Airocide(R) Systems at Multiple Wineries in Europe

Hungary's leading wine technology company, Cellarius, has recently installed additional Airocide® units to help wineries remain open and protect staff, visitors, and winemaking operationsMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Applied UV, …

Hungary's leading wine technology company, Cellarius, has recently installed additional Airocide® units to help wineries remain open and protect staff, visitors, and winemaking operations

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its distributor, Cellarius, has recently installed additional Airocide® units at wineries in Greece and Hungary, to help control mold and microorganisms in winemaking areas and reduce pathogen spread to create safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors. Airocide® units were not only installed in the winemaking area, but also in offices, visitor centers, and tasting rooms, bringing the total number of Airocide units installed in the two wineries to nearly 100. Since 2015, Cellarius has installedAirocide® systems in more than 100 wineries in Europe.

Airocide® installation at Biblia Chora winery, Greece

Airocide® technology is utilized globally by over 200 well known winemakers. Airocide® eliminates mold spores and airborne microorganisms, which represent one of the biggest threats to a winemaking environment. If mold grows on the wine barrels, it can result in a very costly loss to the winemaker.

Ignác Ruppert, Managing Director, Cellarius, stated, "We believe that wineries and the wine sector in general is fast becoming one of the most successful markets for Airocide® in Europe. From Portugal to Russia, from Germany to Greece more than 100 wineries use the Airocide® system. Wineries have long grappled with the trade-off of high humidity in a cellar versus the significant microbiological risk from the presence of mold. Airocide® is a perfect solution not only in the barrel room, but also to save their most expensive high-end wines during bottle aging, to avoid TCA problems that can lead to cork taint, and most importantly to protect employees and winetasters from harmful airborne pathogens."

