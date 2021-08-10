Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

On August 10, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is August 20, 2021 and the payable date is August 31, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on August 19, 2021.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.