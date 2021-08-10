Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record year, gold is bound to see more gains in the medium and long-term, according to the CPM's Gold Yearbook. The CPM Gold Yearbook 2021 contains definitive and detailed statistics and analysis on the international gold markets. The pandemic has changed the world, making some of the existing problems even worse and setting gold up to benefit, the CPM Group said. "While the pandemic will eventually pass, it has left the world changed and has in fact compounded and worsened some of the factors that are supportive of gold prices," the CPM Group said. The biggest drivers that will support gold as the world reopens include sovereign and private sector debts, deficits, and ultra-loose monetary policies. Governments around the world will struggle to reverse the fiscal policies introduced as a response to the pandemic, said the CPM Group, citing lackluster economic growth in coming years. Active stocks in the mining markets this week include Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF) (TSX: CXB), Franco-Nevada Corporation (NASDAQ: FNV), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) (TSX: BTO), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI).

"This scenario positions gold well for further gains in the medium to long term," the Yearbook stated. "The pandemic has deepened these problems and will make it harder to reverse some of these issues, which will help to keep investors interested in the metal." The CPM Group projects a softer U.S. dollar in 2021 but does not see a total currency collapse. "The dollar, however, derives its value in relation to other currencies. Compared to most of the dollar's major peers, the U.S. economy and dollar still are in better shape, which should provide downside support to the value of the currency. This year, they are expected to buy gold but wait for prices to soften on temporary dips before they step in as big buyers. This buying pattern is expected to have a different impact on prices than what was seen in 2020. Instead of rising sharply as investors chased gold prices higher as was the case in 2020, this year prices are likely to stay at elevated levels but could struggle to rise sharply as investors take a more cautious approach," the CPM Group said.