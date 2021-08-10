checkAd

Relevium Obtains Conditional TSXV Approval for the Settlement of the Outstanding Notes in Shares

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “CompanyorRelevium”), announced today it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the settlement in shares of the outstanding notes totalling $2,434,439.

DETAILS OF THE CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF THE OUTSTANDING NOTES

On December 20, 2018, the company issued Notes to the Holders with a principal amount of $2,352,942, which matured on December 20, 2020, and were subsequently extended until June 1, 2021. As announced on June 10, 2021, the Company began negotiations to settle the outstanding debt and the Company and the Note Holders have agreed to settle the total of $2,798,550, including interest and accrued fees as follows:

  • Shares for debt settlement of $2,434,439 at a price equals to $0.02, reflecting market closing pricing in accordance with TSXV Exchange policy and pricing relief extended to issuers due to the pandemic.
  • Cash payment for the balance 60-days thereafter totalling $364,111.

The settlement will not create a “Control Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Laws.

The approval by the TSXV for the settlement is conditional to the parties completing or meeting several compliance items to be published by the TSX Venture exchange.

OTHER DISCLOSURE AND COMPLIANCE UPDATES

In addition to the abovementioned approval, the Company would like to provide an update and clarification on two previously closed financings:

On June 2020, the Company closed a financing with gross proceeds totalling $1,944,043.82 by issuing units comprised of 55,544,110 shares and 55,544,110 share purchase warrants with a strike price of $0.05 per share and expiring 24 months after issue with an acceleration clause if shares trade at 0.075 for any 7-day consecutive period. The financing resulted in finders fees of $16,800 in cash, 600,000 in broker shares and issued 730,980 broker warrants expiring 12 months after issue.

On September 2019, Company closed a financing with gross proceeds totalling $223,437.50 by issuing units comprised of 3,437,500 shares and 3,437,500 share purchase warrants with a strike price of $0.12 per share and expiring in 12-months from issue. The financing resulted in finders fees of $17,875 in cash and 343,750 in broker shares.

About Relevium Technologies
Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including cannabinoids, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates in various segments including health, wellness, cannabinoid research and PPE business.

