QOMPLX CEO Jason Crabtree Wins Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, a global leader in cloud-native risk analytics, is extremely proud to announce that CEO Jason Crabtree has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Winner by Ernst & Young. Crabtree was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s recent virtual awards gala. As a winner, Crabtree moves on to the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards Gala, hosted by Seth Myers, during the Strategic Growth Forum from November 11-14 in Palm Springs, CA. The Forum brings together high-growth entrepreneurs and C-suite executives representing global market leaders and professional investment fund managers.

Past winners of The Entrepreneur Of The Year include:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks





Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn





Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill





Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani





James Park of Fitbit





Jodi Berg of Vitamix

“I'm proud to say that under Jason’s capable leadership, QOMPLX continues to deliver innovative and proven mission critical products to leading global businesses and government agencies. Its rapid growth despite economic headwinds and an unprecedented pandemic is emblematic of QOMPLX’s unique role in providing solutions to manage ever-present long-term risks that are foundational to the modern global economy, including cybersecurity, insurance, and climate change,” said Stephen C. Daffron, Member of the Board of Directors.

“This was a team effort and I’m incredibly proud of the immense talent we’ve assembled. QOMPLX continues to demonstrate that we're clear leaders in cybersecurity and risk analytics, servicing the most capable and discerning customers in the world. We’re building this business to address our clients’ most critical risks -- QOMPLX’s growth is powered by real and growing revenues, revolutionary products and widely recognized deep domain expertise,” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX.

Crabtree founded QOMPLX in 2014 out of his garage with his Co-Founder and CTO Andrew Sellers. Since then, he has led the company on a rapid growth trajectory, which today employs 250+ technology professionals and staff, generating tens of millions in revenue from Fortune 500 clients operating across six continents.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title.

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies. For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter.