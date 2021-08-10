Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors

Prolific Producer of over 100 Major Studio and Independent Films Provides Expertise for Cinedigm's Content Strategy and International ExpansionLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming …

Foto: Accesswire

Amritraj is Chairman and CEO of Hyde Park Inc. and brings an exceptionally diverse resume that has seen him wearing the whites of Wimbledon, excelling as an award-winning producer and serving as a united Nations India Goodwill Ambassador. The former professional tennis player set his sights on Hollywood, and over his 35-year career, has produced more than 100 films, including Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, 99 Homes, Bringing Down the House and Walking Tall. Amritraj has worked with some of the biggest stars in the business including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Bruce Willis, Sandra Bullock, Idris Elba, Angelina Jolie, Queen Latifah, and Jennifer Aniston. He also established Hyde Park Entertainment Asia to produce films and television series from Asian and Indian creators. The company slate includes the Pulitzer Prize finalist "Maximum City", written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and the best-selling novel "Paradise Towers" with India's leading female filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Amritraj's exceptional achievement is matched only by his commitment to philanthropic endeavors worldwide especially in the creation of diverse, inclusive and socially relevant content. In 2016, Amritraj was appointed a United Nations India Goodwill Ambassador and two years later, by decree of the President of the Republic of France, he was appointed a Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre National du Merité.

"I have known Ashok for 30 years, and worked with him extensively at Disney, Universal, MGM and Overture Films," said Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cinedigm. "Successful films we worked on together, including Bandits, Walking Tall and Traitor, gave me a firsthand look into how Ashok conducts his business. A first-rate producer of quality films with a sharp international perspective, he will play a pivotal role in helping to guide the Company's content strategy in addition to cultivating Cinedigm's global reach. Obviously, his experience, reputation and vast array of relationships in India and South Asia will also help propel our business there, where we recently launched Cinedigm India."