ReelTime's Breakthrough VR Patent Gains Enforceability as Child Patent Ready for Examination by USPTO

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / ReelTime VR (OTC PINK:RLTR) confirmed that the Unite States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has notified ReelTime that the continuation patent application for their Parent Patent Previously Issued for …

The Child Patent Application is intended to further broaden the scope of the claims contained in the Parent, strengthen the enforceability against identified infringements, and such claims and disclosures shall benefit from the priority date of the Parent Patent.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / ReelTime VR (OTC PINK:RLTR) confirmed that the Unite States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has notified ReelTime that the continuation patent application for their Parent Patent Previously Issued for the revolutionary Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303), is ready for examination.

On August 11, 2020 ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) confirmed that it was in the process of filing a Child Patent application under the ReelTimes Parent Patent which it received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their non-provisional patent pending application covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video. The USPTO has notified ReelTime that the Child patent is now ready for examination.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated: "The continuation patent for Reeltime is an important step in insuring we have as strong of protections as possible. The continuation patent will allow ReelTime to further expand upon that valuable initial intellectual property contained in its granted Parent Patent and improve its ability to enforcement the protection of its profitable technological capabilities. This remarkable patent is just getting started. We are ready to move forward with our licensing and enforcement rights granted to us under the Patent by the USPTO."

The Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (code-named the "Periramascope"), is described in the parent patent as a "360-degree image and capturing system having no lenses, a single lens, or a plurality of lenses. The device directs light from a sphere surrounding the device to a single reflected aggregate image that is then transformed into a full 360 X 360 spherical image or any subset thereof…"

Although the original technology allows any cell phone or other camera to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching, the patent provides protection from infringement from any capturing of a plurality of images utilizing at least one mirror. The multi-use function of the patent allows for that intellectual property coverage to span a wide range of industries and uses. The term of the patent is far reaching with a scheduled end date of March 23, 2038, 20 years and 247 days from the earliest filing date of the patent.