Talisker Purchases Pioneer Extension Claims, Further Consolidating the Bralorne Gold Camp

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has purchased 100% ownership in the highly prospective Pioneer Extension claims, contiguous with the main Bralorne Gold Camp located in south-central British Columbia. The purchase includes 14 mineral claims consisting of 1,309 hectares covering the extension of known mineralization along southeast strike of the emerging bulk-tonnage Pioneer zone. Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "The purchase of these claims completes Talisker's control over the full 30 kilometres of the Cadwallader Break, the main tectonic suture controlling mineralization at the Bralorne Gold Project. With what we have been discovering at the Pioneer area, highlighted by multiple recent drill results of over 100 metres grading at over 1 g/t, this acquisition adds a key piece to our exploration portfolio."