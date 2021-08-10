checkAd

Talisker Purchases Pioneer Extension Claims, Further Consolidating the Bralorne Gold Camp

Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has purchased 100% ownership in the highly prospective Pioneer Extension claims, contiguous with the main Bralorne Gold Camp located in south-central British Columbia. The purchase includes 14 mineral claims consisting of 1,309 hectares covering the extension of known mineralization along southeast strike of the emerging bulk-tonnage Pioneer zone.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "The purchase of these claims completes Talisker's control over the full 30 kilometres of the Cadwallader Break, the main tectonic suture controlling mineralization at the Bralorne Gold Project. With what we have been discovering at the Pioneer area, highlighted by multiple recent drill results of over 100 metres grading at over 1 g/t, this acquisition adds a key piece to our exploration portfolio."

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Talisker has paid $80,000 in cash and has issued 400,000 shares with a 1% NSR containing a buyback of $500,000 for 100% wnership. The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

In other news, Talisker announces that Mick Carew has stepped down as Vice President of Corporate and Strategic Development and has been replaced by Matthew (Matt) Filgate. Matt has been with Talisker since inception holding the position of Senior Geologist New Business Development. He is a key individual who implemented the staking of the Spences Bridge land package, the foundation asset at the time of Talisker's formation, and has co-managed the greenfields exploration program since 2019. In addition, he was project generator of the Tulox, Lola and Remington projects, negotiated and closed numerous critical land acquisitions including the Golder Hornet, Dora and Congress deals and is responsible for developing and implementing Talisker's divestment strategy. Prior to joining Talisker, Matt worked for Barkerville Gold Mines where his contribution led to the discovery of 6Moz of gold. Matt is a director of TDG Gold Corp.

