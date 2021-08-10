Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports

checkAd

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edible Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (Polysaccharides, Lipid, Surfactant, Protein Films, Others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Packaging Category.

The global Edible Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027, from USD 473.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the edible packaging market are:

Rising demand for biodegradable packaging across the world which is fueling the innovation in food packaging

Growing popularity of edible packaging as it is a useful alternative or addition to conventional packaging to reduce waste and to create novel applications for improving product stability, quality, safety, variety, and convenience for consumers.

Furthermore, government initiatives along with the advancements in packaging technologies is fueling the edible packaging market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EDIBLE PACKAGING Market

Increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials is expected to drive the growth of the edible packaging market. There is a rising environmental worry over the widespread use of single-use plastic and various strategies to restrict it. Edible packaging solutions have grown in popularity across a variety of producers and consumer groups as an alternative to single-use plastic. Adapting these ideas will aid in the reduction of waste caused by the use of plastic. 

The ability of edible packaging to retain, appearance, smell, and taste of packaged products along is expected to drive its adoption, thereby increasing the growth of the edible packaging market. 

Other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the edible packaging market are high consumption of processed foods, increased disposable income for consumers, and living standards. 

EDIBLE PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on product type, Polysaccharides are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. At low and moderate humidity, polysaccharides can operate as a significant barrier to oxygen and carbon dioxide.

