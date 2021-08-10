checkAd

PPG Earns Prestigious EFFIE Award for Marketing Communications

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its OSKAR paint brand by PPG in Romania has received a Silver EFFIE Award, which is one of the world’s highest international honors in marketing communications. The company was recognized for the results of its “Thank Yourself Later” campaign to promote the premium Oskar by PPG brand among consumers and professional painters.

“The campaign had to convince consumers that our Oskar by PPG brand was the best choice they could make,” said Monica Novac, PPG brand manager, architectural coatings, Romania. “How do you know you're making the best choice? You only know once time passes. This insight was the foundation for the creative idea that Oskar by PPG paint is a great choice that you’ll ‘thank yourself later’ for buying now.”

PPG used the benefits of Oskar by PPG products to build a memorable and humorous multimedia campaign. The “Thank Yourself Later” initiative quickly gained traction through television ads, social media, outdoor advertising and public relations, contributing to the brand’s double-digit growth in 2020. The campaign also helped strengthen the market position of Oskar by PPG in Romania.

Organized by the New York American Marketing Association, the Effie Awards are held in individual countries to judge the year’s most effective advertising campaigns – those that have delivered superior results in meeting or exceeding the objectives they were designed to achieve.

“The Romanian jury was impressed by our continued growth and achievement of a market leadership position,” Novac said. “Our future looks bright, as our brand and Romanian business continues to grow.”

Click here to watch one of the ads.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Oskar and the PPG logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. Effie is a registered trademark/service mark of Effie Worldwide, Inc.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Europe Middle East and Africa

Wertpapier


