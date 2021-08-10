checkAd

Scanfil plc Managers' transactions – Hynninen

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 10 August 2021 5.00 pm

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Hynninen


 Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hynninen Riku Tuomas

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210810125505_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,659 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(3): Volume: 118 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(6): Volume: 182 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(7): Volume: 218 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(8): Volume: 944 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(10): Volume: 179 Unit price: 8.28 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.25288 EUR

Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com





Disclaimer

