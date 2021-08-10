Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210810125505_2

Transaction date: 2021-08-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,659 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(3): Volume: 118 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(6): Volume: 182 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(7): Volume: 218 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(8): Volume: 944 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(10): Volume: 179 Unit price: 8.28 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.25288 EUR



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.