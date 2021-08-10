checkAd

CSX Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Address Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 16:00  |  13   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Boone, will address the 2021 Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference virtually on Tuesday, August 17 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

This address will broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSX Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Address Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Boone, will address the 2021 Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference virtually on Tuesday, August 17 at 1:00 p.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board