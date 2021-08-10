Tractor Supply Company Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

“We are thrilled to re-certify as a Great Place to Work, a nod to our legendary culture that continues to evolve at Tractor Supply,” said Melissa Kersey , Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our Team Member feedback affirms that our culture is truly unlike any other, and our leaders strive every day to support the Mission and Values that have helped us achieve success, in every sense of the word and for every member of our team.”

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has been Great Place to Work-Certified. The 2021 Certification, which is valid from August 2021 to August 2022, is the second time the Company has been recognized by Great Place to Work, following inaugural recognition in 2020.

To be certified, Great Place to Work evaluates validated employee feedback from an independent survey and a culture brief that recaps how a company is caring for employees. Using Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the Certification confirms that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at the designated company.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Tractor Supply. This year, 80% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 21 points higher than the average U.S. company. Tractor Supply’s Certification highlights include the following Team Member feedback:

87% say they are made to feel welcome when joining the Company.

86% are proud to tell others they work at Tractor Supply.

84% are treated as a full member regardless of position.

83% feel they are given the resources and equipment needed to do their job.

83% believe the facilities contribute to a good working environment.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Tractor Supply is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”