checkAd

SLAM Signs Drilling Contract for Menneval Gold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 16:05  |  33   |   |   

Drilling Planned to Test No 2, No 18 and No 22 Gold Veins

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with a diamond drilling contractor to drill a minimum of 1,200 m on its wholly-owned Menneval gold project located in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Drilling targets include the No 2, No 18 and No 22 veins where the Company reported visible gold in 2020.

Grab samples from the No 2 vein ranged up to grading 363.00 g/t. On December 03, 2020. the company reported multiple sites of visible gold with assay results grading 1.22 to 3,955 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.04 to 0.12 m thick in vein No 18 and later reported up to 11.30 g/t in vein No 22. These veins are part of a swarm of gold-bearing veins on the flank of vein 22 with an overall strike-length of 1,100 m.

The Company has completed approximately 2,000 m of trenching at Menneval. A total of 41 samples were submitted for gold assay including 10 samples from newly uncovered veins and 30 samples from a train of float extending eastward from the vein stockwork.

SLAM’s advance scout team is conducting a prospecting program on its Wilson Brook and Birch Lake projects near Plaster Rock, New Brunswick. Targets include selected sites with elevated gold values ranging up to 73 ppb gold in tills within a 26 kilometre gold trend at Wilson Brook. The Company completed a 300 m trenching program to test one of the anomalous till sites. Trenching uncovered a train of quartz float over a 500 m strike length. Approximately 10 samples have been submitted for assay.

The prospecting team will also test a series of anomalous till samples up to 22 ppb gold over an 8 km strike length at Birch lake. This anomaly is northwest of the historical Birch Lake mineral occurrence where the Company sampled trench rubble grading up to 6.70 g/t gold, 290 g/t silver, 68.95% lead, 3.45% zinc and 0.95% copper from a in 2020. The Company intends to test selected targets by additional trenching.

The Menneval Project: The Menneval Gold project is SLAM’s flagship project and the Company intends to focus on testing the strike and depth extent of the swarm of new gold veins discovered in 2020. The expanded property is comprised of 572 mineral claim units covering 12,390 hectares located in northwestern New Brunswick. The Company holds a 100% interest in these claims with the exception of 4 claim units covering 105 hectares that are subject to a 1.5% NSR. The Company can buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $500,000 and it has the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SLAM Signs Drilling Contract for Menneval Gold Drilling Planned to Test No 2, No 18 and No 22 Gold VeinsMIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with a diamond …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board