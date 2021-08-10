SLAM Signs Drilling Contract for Menneval Gold

Grab samples from the No 2 vein ranged up to grading 363.00 g/t. On December 03, 2020 . the company reported multiple sites of visible gold with assay results grading 1.22 to 3,955 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.04 to 0.12 m thick in vein No 18 and later reported up to 11.30 g/t in vein No 22. These veins are part of a swarm of gold-bearing veins on the flank of vein 22 with an overall strike-length of 1,100 m.

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“ SLAM ” or the “ Company ” on TSXV: SXL ) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with a diamond drilling contractor to drill a minimum of 1,200 m on its wholly-owned Menneval gold project located in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Drilling targets include the No 2, No 18 and No 22 veins where the Company reported visible gold in 2020.

The Company has completed approximately 2,000 m of trenching at Menneval. A total of 41 samples were submitted for gold assay including 10 samples from newly uncovered veins and 30 samples from a train of float extending eastward from the vein stockwork.

SLAM’s advance scout team is conducting a prospecting program on its Wilson Brook and Birch Lake projects near Plaster Rock, New Brunswick. Targets include selected sites with elevated gold values ranging up to 73 ppb gold in tills within a 26 kilometre gold trend at Wilson Brook. The Company completed a 300 m trenching program to test one of the anomalous till sites. Trenching uncovered a train of quartz float over a 500 m strike length. Approximately 10 samples have been submitted for assay.

The prospecting team will also test a series of anomalous till samples up to 22 ppb gold over an 8 km strike length at Birch lake. This anomaly is northwest of the historical Birch Lake mineral occurrence where the Company sampled trench rubble grading up to 6.70 g/t gold, 290 g/t silver, 68.95% lead, 3.45% zinc and 0.95% copper from a in 2020. The Company intends to test selected targets by additional trenching.

The Menneval Project: The Menneval Gold project is SLAM’s flagship project and the Company intends to focus on testing the strike and depth extent of the swarm of new gold veins discovered in 2020. The expanded property is comprised of 572 mineral claim units covering 12,390 hectares located in northwestern New Brunswick. The Company holds a 100% interest in these claims with the exception of 4 claim units covering 105 hectares that are subject to a 1.5% NSR. The Company can buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $500,000 and it has the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.