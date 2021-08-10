checkAd

22VPP/31VPP Selectable Output Piezo Sounder Driver from Diodes Incorporated Drives Higher SPL and Longer Runtimes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 16:14  |  29   |   |   

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the PAM8907 piezoelectric sounder driver, for maximizing sound pressure level (SPL) delivery from a ceramic/piezo sounder. The PAM8907 has a built-in synchronous boost converter, which extends SPL in battery-powered systems and outperforms other similar sounder drivers. The device is optimized for use in wireless trackers, industrial alarm systems, medical equipment, and domestic appliances.

The wide 1.8V to 5.5V input voltage range supported by the PAM8907 sounder driver enables it to address a broad variety of potential applications. A 22VPP or 31VPP output value can be selected (using the GPIO), thereby providing two different SPL options which allow optimized performance for SPL or battery runtime. Its integrated boost converter requires only a 1.0µH external inductor which helps reduce the bill-of-materials costs and board space.

Automatic shutdown and wake-up functions help to further extend the PAM8907 sounder driver’s runtime when incorporated into battery-powered systems, with less than 1μA of current drawn in shutdown mode. Thermal shutdown, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection, plus undervoltage lockout mechanisms, are included to ensure reliable operation. The product operates across a -40°C to +125°C ambient temperature range.

The PAM8907 piezoelectric sounder driver is supplied in the compact 10-pin U-QFN2020 package delivering a minimal footprint. It has a unit cost of $0.43 in 3000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Diodes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

22VPP/31VPP Selectable Output Piezo Sounder Driver from Diodes Incorporated Drives Higher SPL and Longer Runtimes Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the PAM8907 piezoelectric sounder driver, for maximizing sound pressure level (SPL) delivery from a ceramic/piezo sounder. The PAM8907 has a built-in synchronous boost converter, which extends SPL in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Diodes Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Tunable Linear ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Support Superior Levels of Signal Integrity on High-Speed DisplayPort 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 Interfaces
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.218-Channel ReDriver with Internal Coupling Capacitors from Diodes Incorporated Enhances Signal Quality in High-Speed UPI 2.0 and PCIe 4.0 Interfaces
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Diodes Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten