DISCO is Named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. For the second year in a row, DISCO is the only ediscovery company, and the only company headquartered in Austin, to earn a spot on this year’s prestigious ranking.

DISCO is Named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

“DISCO has been cloud native and AI-driven from day one. Legal organizations that are prioritizing digitization and cloud technology adoption trust DISCO to increase lawyer productivity, improve lawyer job satisfaction, and ultimately empower lawyers to improve legal outcomes,” said DISCO CEO Kiwi Camara. “We are honored to once again receive the prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 recognition, as we continue to expand our platform to power the legal function across multiple industries around the world.”

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks.”

“The private cloud ecosystem continues to see historic rates of digital transformation,” said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market’s appetite for cloud continues to grow. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they appear likely to follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!”

