DERMALOG is one of Germany's most innovative SMEs (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - Again, DERMALOG has been ranked as one of the most
innovative companies in Germany this year. The biometrics company thus ranks in
the top group as number 14 of the approximately 4,000 German companies
evaluated.

The German WirtschaftsWoche magazine, in cooperation with management consultancy
Munich Strategy, has selected Germany's most innovative small and medium-sized
companies (SMEs). As a result, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has achieved
a top 20 position with its 14th place for the first time. Furthermore, the
biometrics company made it into the top 100 of the annual ranking for the fifth
time in a row.

Munich Strategy has analyzed approximately 4,000 German SMEs with annual
turnover between EUR 10 million and EUR 1 billion and determined an innovation
score for each company. According to the Munich-based consulting firm,
two-thirds of the score is calculated on the respective company's innovation
strength and one-third on its performance.

"We are very pleased with this excellent rating, which we have achieved thanks
to our creative and dedicated employees. They are the ones who develop new
solutions with great ingenuity and therefore make a decisive contribution to our
company's innovation strength," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull.

DERMALOG has been developing solutions for secure biometric identification for
over 25 years and is the largest German biometrics manufacturer. The company is
one of the industry's leading global players. More than 250 government agencies
in over 100 countries are already using the company's innovations as well as
many banks and other businesses. DERMALOG's latest developments include
multi-biometric cameras, which recognize face and iris within one second.

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Press Relations
+49 (0)40 413 227-0
mailto:info@dermalog.com
http://www.dermalog.com

