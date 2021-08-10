DERMALOG is one of Germany's most innovative SMEs (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - Again, DERMALOG has been ranked as one of the most

innovative companies in Germany this year. The biometrics company thus ranks in

the top group as number 14 of the approximately 4,000 German companies

evaluated.



The German WirtschaftsWoche magazine, in cooperation with management consultancy

Munich Strategy, has selected Germany's most innovative small and medium-sized

companies (SMEs). As a result, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has achieved

a top 20 position with its 14th place for the first time. Furthermore, the

biometrics company made it into the top 100 of the annual ranking for the fifth

time in a row.







turnover between EUR 10 million and EUR 1 billion and determined an innovation

score for each company. According to the Munich-based consulting firm,

two-thirds of the score is calculated on the respective company's innovation

strength and one-third on its performance.



"We are very pleased with this excellent rating, which we have achieved thanks

to our creative and dedicated employees. They are the ones who develop new

solutions with great ingenuity and therefore make a decisive contribution to our

company's innovation strength," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull.



DERMALOG has been developing solutions for secure biometric identification for

over 25 years and is the largest German biometrics manufacturer. The company is

one of the industry's leading global players. More than 250 government agencies

in over 100 countries are already using the company's innovations as well as

many banks and other businesses. DERMALOG's latest developments include

multi-biometric cameras, which recognize face and iris within one second.



Press contact:



DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Böckler

Press Relations

+49 (0)40 413 227-0

mailto:info@dermalog.com

http://www.dermalog.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/4990915

OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH





