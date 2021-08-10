checkAd

Leading eLearning Platforms Use Applitools Visual AI to Deliver Engaging Student Experiences in Hybrid 'Back to School' Environments

As eLearning industry realizes rapid growth during COVID, engineering and product teams choose AI-powered test automation to ensure optimal UX for digital training and education platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the growing adoption of Applitools Visual AI for various eLearning platforms including EVERFI, Age of Learning, Imagine Learning and more. Applitools also uses Visual AI technology for its own online education platform, Test Automation University, which helps more than 80,000 software engineers gain knowledge and training for test automation skill sets.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com.

The demand for e-learning has increased exponentially during COVID as has the need to deliver new features and capabilities to students in hybrid educational environments. Applitools Visual AI helps software engineering and product teams validate an eLearning platform's user experience (UX) and uncover bugs in the user interface (UI) faster than ever before. It uses machine learning from more than one billion images analyzed in addition to AI enhancing data from over 130 different web browser and version combinations, various device viewports, and direct user feedback on UI defects, dynamic content, and more.

Learn more about automated testing for eLearning and sign up for a demo at http://applitools.info/elearning

"Applitools has changed the way we approach QA, making us a faster, more consistent development team, as well as giving us more confidence in the quality of our product with every push to production," said Alex Dinari, Senior Front-End Engineer at Age of Learning.

Over the past year, the closure of many businesses and educational institutions has resulted in exponential growth of the virtual learning industry making a seamless UX vital to student and program success. As more and more businesses and institutions invest in virtual education and training, the eLearning market is predicted to surpass $1 trillion by 2027 according to Global Market Insights*. With such growth, the eLearning market is highly competitive and optimal user experience is imperative.

