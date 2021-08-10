Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by 2031

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider : As per the analysis by Fact.MR, the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market totaled US$ 2.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4% between 2016 and 2020. Through the course of the forecast period 2021 to 2031, the market for reinforced thermoplastic pipes is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.6 billion, expanding at a 5% CAGR.

Thanks to the increasing usage of reinforced thermoplastic pipes across various industries such as water treatment, chemical, and oil & gas industries for large-scale manufacturing and refining processes, the market is expected display positive prospects.

A substantial rise in investment has been registered in the oil & gas industry across various countries for establishing new projects over the last five years. Extensive use of refined products such as petroleum, diesel, CNG, and others have fueled the demand for oil & gas, consequently, propelling the global demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

However, the recessionary downswing witnessed across various industries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic stunted growth to an extent in 2020. The shortage of raw material and cessation of refineries due to the regulatory lockdown has hampered sales. Nevertheless, with the ease in restrictions and lockdown, demand is estimated to rebound by Q4 2021.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2237

North America is anticipated to remain one of the leading markets for reinforced thermoplastic pipes. Owing to the increasing investment in the oil & gas industry for the exploration of new reserves, the region is expected to account for more than 30% of the global market share by 2031.

"Reinforced thermoplastic pipes are increasingly being used as a standard alternative solution for reducing pipeline corrosion costs associated with steel for oilfield flowline applications. This will create impetus for the market growth over the coming years," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Survey

Demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes in the U.S is estimated to account for nearly 30% of revenue until 2031, making the country a dominant market in North America .

. Asia pacific is expected to lead the reinforced thermoplastic pipes landscape on the back global players in the region.

pacific is expected to lead the reinforced thermoplastic pipes landscape on the back global players in the region. Glass fiber is likely to remain a leading reinforcement material, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment period.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) reinforced thermoplastic pipes are expected to hold a dollar opportunity of around US$ 321 million through 2031.

Key Drivers