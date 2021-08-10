MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral COVID-19 Vaccine

Oramed and MYMD are currently evaluating several options with respect to their interest in Oravax including a potential distribution of Oravax shares to both Oramed and MYMD shareholders. This would make Oravax a publicly held company that may then apply for listing on Nasdaq if eligible. MyMD’s ownership of Oravax consists of 13% of Oravax’s outstanding shares of capital stock and a 2.5% royalty on all future net sales.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today reported that its subsidiary Oravax Medical Inc. (“Oravax”), partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (“Oramed”), is preparing to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally. Oravax’s COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine and as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The potential spin-off of Oravax could be beneficial to MyMD shareholders through our ownership stake and due to Oravax’s strong position in the public markets as an oral vaccine developer,” said Josh Silverman, Chairman of the Board of MyMD Pharmaceuticals. “Oravax’s studies of its VLP vaccine for COVID-19 should be of particular interest to MyMD shareholders given our own upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial of MYMD-1 to treat immune mediated depression and cytokine elevation in COVID-19 patients. We are excited about the possibilities for both technologies in the global fight against COVID-19.”

As a triple antigen targeting three SARS CoV-2 virus surface proteins instead of one, including proteins less susceptible to mutation, MYMD believes that Oravax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate could be a better candidate to provide protection even against emerging mutated viruses. The oral delivery of the vaccine could allow for widescale inoculation and easier distribution than injection.

MyMD recently announced that a human cell research study of its lead clinical compound MYMD-1 found the drug to be effective in suppressing the cytokine storm, a major cause of severity and death in COVID-19 patients. A Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1 as a therapy for COVID-19-associated depression and cytokine elevation is expected to begin by the fourth quarter of 2021 with initial trial data expected in the first quarter of 2022.